Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI Devices) (Cardiovascular Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model



Summary

Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation (TMVI Devices) (Cardiovascular Devices) - Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.



The Transcatheter Heart Valve is a artificial heart valve made up of natural tissue (biological material mainly derived from cow or bovine) surrounded by a flexible mesh frame known as stent (made of steel or cobalt-chromium) is placed in a long narrow tube known as a catheter.The catheter is further inserted in the large blood vessel in groin area (Transfemoral) or through a small incision in chest (Transapical).



Once inside the heart, the valve can then be opened into its natural position by inflation of a balloon and deployed within the patient's diseased mitral valve.Only Mitral valve replacements are tracked here.



One unit refers to one Transcatheter Mitral Valve.



Each of the covered 15 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes.To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available).



Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model



Currently marketed TMVI and evolving competitive landscape -

- Insightful review of the key industry trends.

- Annualized total TMVI market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

- Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.



Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights -

- Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition GlobalData analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

- SWOT analysis for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market.

- Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Transcatheter Mitral Valve Implantation market.



Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

- Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

- Country specific reimbursement policies.

- Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.



Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market.Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders.



In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Countries covered: United States, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Russia, Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil.



Scope

This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source.



The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for -

- CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the TMVI marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

- Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

- Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Reasons to buy

The model will enable you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving TMVI market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the TMVI market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the company share of market leaders.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Track device sales in the global and country-specific TMVI market from 2015-2028.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.



