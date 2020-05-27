Transcepta Economic Activity Index Shows Business Transactions Continue To Recover

"The Transcepta Platform represents tens of millions of transactions in just about every industry," said Ray Parsons, CEO of Transcepta. "By tracking E-Invoice volume, combined with other economic indicators such as late payments, and the dollar value of corporate spend, we are able to see that businesses are starting to rebound, and that overall economic activity is increasing."

The stream of data that Transcepta collects from the Transcepta Platform is now being used to build an index that the team has dubbed the Transcepta Economic Activity Index, or the Transcepta EAI. The Transcepta EAI uses machine-learning to crunch large amounts of supplier data, and regression analysis to highlight economic patterns that can help shine a light on important trends in the market.

"Over the coming months, we will continue to track supplier and business activity across the country," continued Parsons, "Our hope is to uncover other learnings that we can proactively share with the community."

Transcepta is an intelligent procure-to-pay platform that enables Accounts Payable and Procurement teams to achieve 100% straight-through invoice processing across their supply chains, without scanning or OCR Imaging. Using artificial intelligence, the platform eliminates invoice exceptions, surfaces potential supply chain disruptions, and transforms the way that enterprise organizations manage and collaborate with suppliers. Since 2005, the world's most respected companies have partnered with Transcepta for eProcurement and accounts payable automation to make informed, data-driven decisions, and drive increased profits. For more information visit Transcepta.com .

