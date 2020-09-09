Transcepta to Host Webinar Featuring Independent Analyst Firm to Discuss How to Modernize P2P Processes

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transcepta —the leading provider of intelligent eProcurement and accounts payable (AP) automation solutions—today announced that it will host a webinar called "How to Modernize Your P2P Process to Mitigate the Impact of COVID-19" on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, featuring a prominent industry analyst from Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. The webinar will be moderated by Transcepta's Vice President of Corporate Strategy Shan Haq with Forrester's Vice President, Principal Analyst Andrew Bartels as a guest speaker.

The ongoing global pandemic has forced businesses to reevaluate how they process invoices and interact with suppliers. There is now enormous pressure for accounts payable (AP) professionals to quickly adapt their processes to a changed world, leaving many wondering where to begin. In this webinar—which will be run as an interactive fireside chat—Transcepta and Forrester will examine the impact of COVID-19 on the procure-to-pay (P2P) process and identify solutions for companies to meet today's challenges.

"I'm excited to dive into some important issues affecting many companies today with Andrew, who is a very well-respected expert in this space," said Haq. "We hope the interactive nature of this webinar will offer actionable solutions to common challenges that have been exacerbated by the pandemic."

Discussion topics will include:

How COVID-19 has changed AP and procurement operations forever

Why organizations must rethink the way they process invoices

Important first steps to operate AP from remote offices

How to leverage smart technology to stay one step ahead

The changing dynamic between customers and their suppliers

