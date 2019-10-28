TransCore Introduces RV Toll Pass with Nationwide Coverage

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, TransCore announced a new product that allows RVers to travel across the country using only one transponder to pay tolls electronically without stopping at a toll booth. RV Toll Pass (www.rvtollpass.com) will change the way RVers travel across the country through different tolling jurisdictions.

RV Toll Pass, with TransCore's multi-protocol National Pass technology, is available for all RV configurations, including motor homes and trailers and allows users to be tolled at the electronic rate, which is typically lower than the cash or video toll rate.

With toll roads in 35 states, until now, RVers have had to navigate different tolling systems, buy multiple tolling transponders, or search for routes to avoid tolling altogether. With RV Toll Pass, drivers can bypass narrow cash lanes conveniently and safely without the worry of receiving unexpected toll charges or violations in the mail.

RV Toll Pass is tailored exclusively to the needs of the RV community and features a single transponder and single billing account that can be used across multiple tolling jurisdictions. Moreover, users are only charged for the service in months the transponder is used. It is ideal for Snowbirds.

"This technology will change the way RVers use toll roads," said Don Brady, TransCore's Vice President of Business Development. "Convenience is key as it makes traveling across the country and through heavily tolled regions much easier. Drivers won't have to worry about cash lanes, getting on the wrong toll road or making sure they have the right transponder for where they're going."

The RV Toll Pass has a five-year battery life with typical use and typically pays for itself in a single trip. It is available for immediate purchase online at RVTollPass.com from major RV equipment suppliers WESCO Distribution and REV Group Parts.

TransCore has also collaborated with Newmar Corporation to pre-install RV Toll Pass in new RVs. Owners will simply activate the device online. "This product makes perfect sense for any RVer who is traveling cross country on toll roads," said John Sammut, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Newmar Corporation.

To learn more about RV Toll Pass, visit www.RVTollPass.com.

About RV Toll Pass: RV Toll Pass is a new program featuring a multi-protocol tolling transponder that is compatible with all major toll road operators in the US. TransCore developed RV Toll Pass to allow travelers to conveniently drive through multiple tolling regions using a single transponder and a single billing account. RV Toll Pass is accepted on all major toll roads where electronic tolling is available.

About TransCore: TransCore has been a leader in the transportation industry for more than 80 years. With a mission solely focused on transportation, the company develops and continually innovates traffic management and tolling systems across the globe. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, TransCore is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roper Technologies, a diversified technology company in the S&P 500, Fortune 1000 and Russell 1000 indices.

About WESCO Manufactured Structures: WESCO Manufactured Structures is a division of WESCO International, a publicly traded Fortune 500 holding company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a leading provider of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) products, construction materials, and advanced supply chain management and logistic services. WESCO Manufactured Structures is a trusted distributor partner to leading companies in a variety of markets, providing electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and building products, appliances, and related supply chain services. Markets served include Manufactured Housing, Modular Home Construction, Off-Site Construction, Recreational Vehicles, Cargo Trailers, Specialty Vehicles and more.

About REV Group, Inc. REV Group (REVG) is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base primarily in the United States through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles 'RVs', and luxury buses). Our brand portfolio consists of 29 well-established principal vehicle brands including many of the most recognizable names within our served markets. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG. Investors-REVG

