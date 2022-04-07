Transcranial Doppler Market to Record 7.33% of Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Growing focus of transcranial doppler in detecting sickle cell disease to boost market growth| Technavio

Total Pages: 120

120 Companies: 10+ – Including ATYS MEDICAL, Brawn Medical Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Moor Instruments Ltd., Multigon Industries Inc., Natus Medical Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., among others.

10+ – Including ATYS MEDICAL, Brawn Medical Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Moor Instruments Ltd., Multigon Industries Inc., Natus Medical Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., among others. Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape.

Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape. Segments: End-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others)

End-user (hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and others) Geographies: North America, Europe , APAC, and Rest of World (ROW)

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Transcranial Doppler Market size is expected to increase by USD 32.42 million from 2021 to 2026, with a CAGR of 6.45%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenarios, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 41% among the other regions. In North America, the United States is the most important market for transcranial doppler. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The Transcranial Doppler Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ATYS MEDICAL

Brawn Medical Ltd.

Compumedics Ltd.

ELCAT GmbH

General Electric Co.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Moor Instruments Ltd.

Multigon Industries Inc.

Natus Medical Inc.

NovaSignal Corp.

Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd.

Rimed Ltd.

Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

North America will account for 41% of the market's growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for transcranial doppler. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Transcranial doppler market expansion in North America would be aided by the presence of key vendors in the region and the rising need for intraoperative imaging during surgery during the projected period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Transcranial Doppler Market Market Driver:

Growing focus of transcranial doppler in detecting sickle cell disease:

Stroke and intracranial stenosis are more common in children with SCDs, which can be identified with transcranial doppler equipment. SCD also affects millions of people around the world, especially those with ancestors from Sub-Saharan Africa, South America, Central America, Saudi Arabia, and India. Transcranial doppler systems assess cerebral vasculature and aid in predicting the proximate cause of intracranial vasculopathy or SCD, resulting in a rise in their utilization. During the forecast period, this will be the primary driver of market growth.

Transcranial Doppler Market Challenge:

Limitations of transcranial doppler systems:

In underdeveloped nations, the use of these devices is limited, particularly in rural areas where competent neurologists are scarce or unavailable, and alternative diagnostic methods such as magnetic resonance imaging predominate. Changes in blood flow patterns as a result of irregular cardiac beats or heart illness could affect the test results. Despite the fact that the transcranial doppler ultrasonography equipment is frequently utilised in hospitals, the procedure's drawbacks are expected to impede market expansion.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Ortho Pediatric Devices Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The ortho pediatric devices market share is expected to increase by USD 1.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The hydrocephalus shunts market share is expected to increase by USD 116.33 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34%. Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Transcranial Doppler Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 32.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.33 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ATYS MEDICAL, Brawn Medical Ltd., Compumedics Ltd., ELCAT GmbH, General Electric Co., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Konica Minolta Inc., Moor Instruments Ltd., Multigon Industries Inc., Natus Medical Inc., NovaSignal Corp., Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd., Rimed Ltd., Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd., SMT Medical Technology GmbH, Spencer Technologies, and Viasonix Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hospitals - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Diagnostic laboratories - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ATYS MEDICAL

Exhibit 89: ATYS MEDICAL - Overview



Exhibit 90: ATYS MEDICAL - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: ATYS MEDICAL - Key offerings

10.4 Brawn Medical Ltd.

Exhibit 92: Brawn Medical Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Brawn Medical Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Brawn Medical Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Compumedics Ltd.

Exhibit 95: Compumedics Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Compumedics Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: Compumedics Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 ELCAT GmbH

Exhibit 98: ELCAT GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 99: ELCAT GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: ELCAT GmbH - Key offerings

10.7 Natus Medical Inc.

Exhibit 101: Natus Medical Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Natus Medical Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Natus Medical Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Natus Medical Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 NovaSignal Corp.

Exhibit 105: NovaSignal Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 106: NovaSignal Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: NovaSignal Corp. - Key offerings

10.9 Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Recorders and Medicare Systems Pvt Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Rimed Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Rimed Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Rimed Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Rimed Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Shenzhen Delica Medical Equipment Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Viasonix Ltd

Exhibit 117: Viasonix Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 118: Viasonix Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Viasonix Ltd - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio