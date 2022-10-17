Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Global Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.39%

DUBLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 8.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.39% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The transdermal drug delivery system (TDDS) is an alternative system of delivering drugs through the skin for systemic distribution. It is used as an alternative to oral intravascular, subcutaneous, and transmucosal routes. TDDS supports both chronic and acute diseases as well as cosmetic procedures as it delivers biologically active agents, such as drugs and cosmeceuticals, through the skin. It offers a controlled release of drugs, which reduces the first-pass metabolism effects, lessens the side effects, and improves the efficacy of the dosage by enabling a steady blood drug profile throughout the treatment.

Transdermal Drug Delivery System Market Trends:

The global transdermal drug delivery systems market is primarily driven by the growing instances of chronic disorders that cannot be treated through conventional drug delivery systems, such as oral drugs. Patients with long-term ailments, such as diabetes, are shifting toward self-administration of medicine. As a result, there has been an introduction of adhesive skin patches to administer the daily course of medication without the pain.

This has encouraged patients and physicians to prefer pain-free drug delivery systems. Besides this, the wide adoption of third-generation transdermal drug delivery systems like iontophoresis promotes self-reliance in patients since it reduces frequent visits to hospitals and lessens the cumulative treatment costs. Furthermore, technological advancements, such as the inclusion of microneedles, modifications in transdermal patch designs and the incorporation of pressure-sensitive adhesives and permeation enhancers, are providing vast opportunities to manufacturers.

Key Market Segmentation

Breakup by Technology:

Electroporation

Radiofrequency

Iontophoresis

Microporation

Thermal

Mechanical Arrays

Ultrasound

Others

Breakup by Application:

Central Nervous System

Pain Management

Cardiovascular

Hormone

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems Market

6 Market Breakup by Technology

7 Market Breakup by Application

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 SWOT Analysis

10 Value Chain Analysis

11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12 Price Analysis

13 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

3M Company

Company Acrux Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

Lavipharm S.A.

LEAD CHEMICAL Co. Ltd.

Luye Pharma Group

Nutriband Inc.

Viatris Inc.

