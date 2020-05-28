Transer, A New Transgender Dating Application with Text-Based Message Features, Debuts Worldwide During The COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transer, a revolutionary new dating application, is changing the world of transgender dating in the digital age. Despite the challenging environment the COVID-19 pandemic has created for online dating, Transer makes it possible to meet and connect with verified trans women seeking real, active relationships.

In today's age, everyone desires the ability to show their true colors, qualities, and personality. Supporting the idea that everyone should be accepted and loved for who they are, Transer understands the difficulties trans men and women face when trying to find friends, romance, or love in the real-world or online dating scene. Often challenging to navigate, people struggle to find who and what they are looking for. To address this problem, Transer has developed one of the leading platforms for trans men and women to connect securely.

Providing a perfect online dating atmosphere for all sorts of people, including crossdressers and their admirers. With millions of real transgender users who have verified their photos and profiles, Transer provides an anonymous text-based chat setting that protects user privacy and preferences.

"During these periods of social distancing, we definitely encourage people to use the phone calls or video chats to release anxiety and connect without one another," remarked Cater Chen, CEO of Transer. "But we do believe message chatting is the most traditional way to start a date and find a relationship. It allows people to protect their privacy and closely get to know one another on their terms."

Now available for iPhone and Android devices, Transer brings many traditional dating functionalities to the forefront. Offering users unlimited swipes, Transer facilitates real-time matching with real transwomen and men. Further, Transer provides users with a full-feature search function so they can instantly find and connect with certified beautiful trans women. At all times, users can chat totally free.

