Transfer Options for Displaced Argosy University Students

Argosy University is closing its campuses across the nation, leaving thousands of students with incomplete coursework and few options. Claremont Lincoln University, an online graduate school in Claremont, CA that focuses on civic engagement, social justice, and organizational leadership, announced today it will work to accept as many Argosy University master's degree students as possible.

"I can't imagine how disheartening it must be for these students to be suddenly dropped from their academic programs," said CLU Chief Operating Officer Joseph Sallustio. "It's unfortunate and the feeling of uncertainty can take over. I want students to know we will do everything in our power to help them. Claremont Lincoln University represents a new way of teaching leadership and our singular operating principle is that "Ethical Business is Good Business." We teach our students that ethical management practices will be a competitive advantage in their careers. Some people may think that sounds naive, but they underestimate the fact that we now live in a world of social proof. We prepare our students for the real-world business environment of the 21st Century.

"And for this reason, we believe we have an obligation to help Argosy students in any way that we can. That is why we have streamlined our admissions procedures and opened scholarship opportunities specifically for stranded Argosy students."

In order to help Argosy students make successful transitions, CLU has created an accelerated admissions process for Argosy master's degree students and declared all Argosy Transfer students eligible for scholarships.

"You are not alone," said CLU Dean of Student Affairs, Dr. Diana Assad. "Thousands of Argosy students now face difficult decisions about their educational future. If you are a master's degree student and want to continue your education, there's a good chance the credits you have earned may be eligible for transfer into one of the master's programs offered by CLU."

Interested Argosy students will need to request a Transfer Credit Review in order to determine how many of the credits they have earned at Argosy University can be accepted at Claremont Lincoln University. Requests can be made at https://degrees.claremontlincoln.edu/argosy-university-students.

Claremont Lincoln University is a non-profit online university, accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC). CLU is an online, non-profit graduate university with a mission to equip students with 21st Century leadership skills for engaging in solutions that improve the world for the benefit of all. There's no denying that as our world becomes smaller, the leadership challenges we face become more complex. Our socially conscious, affordable online master's degrees teach the skills, behaviors and mindsets needed to navigate diverse interests and find common ground for peaceful and inclusive solutions. Master's Degree programs available focus on organizational leadership , civic engagement , human resources , healthcare administration , social impact , peace and social justice , technology management , and higher education .

