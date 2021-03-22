Transfix Strengthens Leadership Team - Appoints Christian Lee as New Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, a leading transportation solutions provider that is reshaping the future of freight through its digital platform and best-in-class carrier network, today announced Christian Lee has joined as its new Chief Financial Officer. In the past few years the company has significantly accelerated in growth across the board, more than quadrupling in revenue, and tripling in enterprise customers. Lee's appointment represents a powerful addition to Transfix's leadership team and positions the company for continued expansion in 2021 and beyond.

"Christian brings an impressive track record leading top performing teams at both high-growth companies as well as large, established organizations," said Lily Shen, CEO and President, Transfix. "He adds a unique cross-industry perspective that will be instrumental as we continue to build out our world-class capabilities across the supply chain and rapidly scale our growth and innovation."

In his new role at Transfix, Lee will oversee all financial aspects of the company, while also playing a critical role in expansion and new business development. A key member of the executive leadership team, he will work across the organization and the industry at large to identify and maximize strategic opportunities for efficiency and value creation.

"Transfix's innovative strategy is setting new standards across the logistics space," said Lee. "The company's differentiated model, which combines an inspiring vision plus best-in-class operations, driven by data, automation and AI, is redefining and revolutionizing the movement of freight. I am thrilled to be working with this incredible team in this next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Transfix, Lee was Chief Financial Officer, followed by Managing Director of WeWork. In his role, he oversaw the US staggering growth before helping launch operations in Asia. He also held prominent positions as Senior Vice President, Head of M&A at Time Warner Cable, Director of Strategic Finance at Time Warner, and prior to that worked in the Investment Bank at Citigroup. Lee is based in New York City.

About Transfix

Transfix is a leading transportation solutions provider whose digital brokerage capabilities and logistics software offerings are helping reshape the future of freight. The company combines deep industry expertise and a best in class carrier network with cutting edge technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and unmatched intelligence for optimizing the supply chain from start to finish. Today, the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network, including six of the top ten retailers and five of the ten largest food and beverage brands in America. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit www.transfix.io .

