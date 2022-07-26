Transflo Hires Justin King as Chief Product Officer

King brings significant experience to the role with over 20 years in the financial technology industry. His experience includes nearly 10 years at Visa, where he held pivotal product management and fintech partnership positions and later served as VP, Head of Global Small Business Product. In the latter role, he led a product team responsible for core product strategy and growth of Visa's Small Business Debit and Credit Card portfolios.

"We're excited to welcome a product innovator of Justin's caliber to the Transflo team," said Renee Krug, CEO at Transflo. "Justin's deep experience leading global product teams and driving new business through digital innovation in the transportation space is a perfect fit for Transflo's next phase of growth. Transflo is already the industry's leading data ecosystem, and Justin is uniquely qualified to take our products to the next level."

Prior to joining Transflo, King gained transportation technology experience as SVP of Product for Comdata's North America Trucking division, and then as Head of Product Innovation at Fleetcor. He led growth initiatives and product innovation for Fleetcor's North America Fuel division, one of the company's largest businesses, where he focused on transformative fleet technologies and digital innovation to drive growth.

"The depth of Transflo's customer relationships and our critical role in supply chain efficiency impressed me on day one," King said. "I'm amazed by the team's passion for the company and excited about the product growth opportunities here. We're already a technology leader with over $115 billion in annual freight invoices processed, over 3.2 million driver app downloads, and deep relationships with top carriers, factors, and freight brokers. It's a great foundation to build on for our next phase of growth."

King is originally from Boise, Idaho where he began his career with Albertsons and U.S. Bank. Earlier, he earned a BA from the College of Idaho, where he currently serves as President of the National Alumni Board. King also holds an MBA from Northwest Nazarene University, and currently resides in Franklin, Tennessee.

Transflo®, a Pegasus TransTech company, is a leading mobile, telematics, and business process automation provider to the transportation industry in the United States and Canada. Transflo's mobile and cloud-based technologies deliver real-time communications to fleets, brokers, factors, shippers, and commercial vehicle drivers, and digitize 800 million shipping documents a year, representing approximately $115 billion in freight bills. Organizations throughout Transflo's neutral ecosystem use the digital platform to increase efficiency, improve cash flow, and reduce costs. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, Transflo has set the pace for innovation in transportation software for over 30 years. For more information, visit www.transflo.com.

