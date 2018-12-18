TransForce Acquires HELP (Hire Edge Logistics Personnel), 11th Acquisition in 5 years

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HELP (Hire Edge Logistics Personnel) has been acquired by TransForce, Inc. the nation's leading recruiting and employment solutions provider specializing in quality commercial truck drivers. HELP is a leading regional staffing agency for the transportation and trucking industries in the mid-Atlantic/northeast region, and has been providing drivers and logistics personnel since 2002.

"HELP shares our commitment to providing high-quality drivers," said David Broome, President and CEO of TransForce. "This regional leader will fit seamlessly into the TransForce portfolio, further strengthening our presence in the North Atlantic."

HELP is the 11th acquisition for TransForce since 2013, as TransForce continues to reveal growth through the purchase of quality regional driver staffing firms.

About HELP

HELP – Hire Edge Logistics Personnel, the leading staffing agency for the transportation and trucking industries in the mid-Atlantic/northeast region, has been providing drivers and logistics personnel since 2002. HELP provides qualified, certified, CDL A & B, and non-CDL drivers for assignment at transportation and logistical companies throughout the mid-Atlantic/northeast region. HELP manages the entire hiring process from first recognition of need through to final requirement – Conception to Completion.

At HELP, drivers are understood, respected, and appreciated. They know the quality of service that is demanded for their clients. HELP was founded on the pillars and principles that build strong families and companies. Additional information about HELP can be found at https://hireedgedrivers.com/.

About TransForce

TransForce is the leading workforce solutions provider to the transportation industry. The company specializes in providing high-quality commercial truck drivers to the transportation industry, including trucking companies, third party logistics companies and private fleets. TransForce also offers online driving courses, online recruiting solutions, Department of Transportation (DOT) compliance services that include DOT audit preparedness, file qualification services and training, and federal motor carrier regulation education. TransForce was founded in 1991 and has operations across North America. Additional information about TransForce can be found at https://www.transforce.com/.

Contact:

Katherine MacLane

Senior Director, Strategic Marketing & Communications

kmaclane@transforce.com

SOURCE TransForce, Inc.

