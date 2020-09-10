TransForce Group Names Dennis Cooke New CEO; Founder David Broome Transitions to Executive Chairman Role

"We are thrilled to name Dennis Cooke as TransForce Group's next CEO, and that David Broome will continue to contribute to the company's long-term strategy as Executive Chairman," said Leon Brujis, Partner at Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C., a private equity firm whose affiliate is TransForce Group's majority owner. "Dennis is a proven leader who possesses a deep understanding of transportation and logistics customers. We believe that these attributes, along with his track record of success in driving cross-functional team performance and achieving customer satisfaction and growth, will be significant benefits to TransForce Group and its large base of carrier customers going forward."

As TransForce Group's President and CEO, Dennis Cooke will lead the company's day-to-day operations and execution of its strategy. He brings to TransForce more than 30 years of business leadership experience in the healthcare, security, and transportation and logistics industries. Prior to his role as President of Global Fleet Management Solutions for Ryder, in which he was responsible for leading all areas of global business operations for the company's largest business segment, Fleet Management Solutions, Cooke served as Senior Vice President and Chief of Operations for the segment in the U.S. and Canada.

Cooke joined Ryder in 2011, following a 22-year career with General Electric and related companies ("GE"). At GE, Cooke held positions of increasing responsibility with GE Healthcare, including serving as Vice President and General Manager of GE Healthcare's Global MRI business from 2000 to 2005. In this role, he was responsible for $1.2 billion of global revenue, including all product planning, marketing and engineering. Cooke later served as President and CEO of GE Security's Homeland Protection business, and continued serving in those roles while also being appointed a director of the board after the business became Morpho Detection, Inc. in 2009. He earned his MBA from the University of Chicago. He holds both a master's and a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Purdue University and is a Six Sigma Green Belt.

"We are excited to welcome Dennis to TransForce Group," said David Broome, Executive Chairman. "His record of leadership across a variety of businesses and focus on customer satisfaction will be extremely valuable to TransForce Group as we move forward."

"I am honored to join the TransForce team on our company's growth journey," said Cooke. "We have substantial opportunities to help and collaborate with carriers to help them achieve success, as well as to grow with drivers through their careers, which is vital to the future of this industry."

Broome, who founded TransForce, Inc. in 1991 based on a relentless commitment to driver safety, led the growth of the company's portfolio through acquisitions, consistent, double-digit annual growth, and an expansion of offerings to create TransForce Group. "David has brought extraordinary leadership, not only to TransForce, but to the entire transportation solutions industry over the past three decades," said Brujis.

About TransForce Group

TransForce Group is a recognized leader in the transportation and logistics industry offering innovative and integrated solutions including: Education and Training, Digital Recruiting, Employment Solutions, and Compliance and Safety. From driver development to carrier business needs, TransForce Group partners with third-party logistics, private fleets, and trucking companies to accelerate their growth, improve efficiencies and solve organizational demands. The company operates throughout the U.S. and Canada. Additional information about TransForce Group can be found at www.transforcegroup.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, L.L.C.

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with nearly $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 35 platform investments and over 135 add-on acquisitions. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Contact:

Katherine MacLane

Senior Director, Strategic Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE TransForce, Inc.

