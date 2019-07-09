Transform Curb Appeal With Alside's® New Black Vinyl Soffit

Charter Oak is five times more rigid than leading competitive soffit panels, according to independent testing, thanks to the exclusive TriBeam® System, providing unsurpassed panel rigidity and superior wind resistance.

It spans uneven surfaces while resisting sagging over long runs.

For eaves, aeration openings hidden inside the panel's grooves provide the air flow needed to reduce heat and humidity build-up in attics.

"We are pleased with our on-trend black color expansion for the Charter Oak and D5 Punched Vinyl Soffit," said Shawn Hardy, senior vice president and general manager of integrated products, Associated Materials. "The new black color used as an accent in soffit applications mixes well with existing vinyl siding standard and architectural colors. It also provides countless options to achieve unique color schemes to better serve new construction and remodeling customers."

In addition, the new Charter Oak and D5 Punched Vinyl Soffit offers a Lifetime Transferable Warranty.

This color expansion coincides with Alside's seven new siding, soffit, trim and accessory colors as part of the Explorer Collection. Inspired by nature, these deep saturated hues, cool neutrals and bold shades will transform the appearance of any home. The new colors include on-trend grays, blue, red, green and timeless browns.

The Explorer Collection is available in full or in part on the following lines: Prodigy®, Charter Oak®, Odyssey Plus®, Coventry®, Conquest®, Board & Batten® and Williamsport® and comes with a Lifetime Limited Warranty. Like all Alside exterior building products, this collection provides builders and remodelers wide design flexibility with the added benefits of ease of installation and trouble-free maintenance.

For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

About Alside

Alside's mission is to create successful partnerships with contractors, builders, distributors, and dealers by providing, installing, and servicing industry leading exterior building products and solutions. The company helps partners create or restore exceptional residential, multi-family, and light commercial structures that are energy-efficient, comfortable, long-lasting, and beautiful for the home or building owner. Alside operates over 100 company-owned supply centers across the United States. For more information, or to locate your local Alside supply center, visit Alside.com.

