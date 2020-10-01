Transform Materials Signs Technology License Agreement with DSM Nutritional Products

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transform Materials, a sustainable chemical company that uses microwave plasma technology to convert natural gas into acetylene and hydrogen, has signed a global licensing agreement with DSM Nutritional Products Ltd. Under this agreement, DSM will use the patented Transform technology to produce certain vitamins, carotenoids, and nutritional ingredients, with Transform providing technical support to ensure success of the integration.

Transform has developed a highly selective, cost-effective, net-carbon-negative process that converts the methane in natural gas into high-value products suitable for direct use or downstream reactions.

"We transform methane into acetylene and hydrogen, critical precursors for the synthesis of high-value chemical end products, without using traditional techniques that form carbon dioxide. That means we can meet important future needs of the chemical industry without creating harmful greenhouse gases," said David Soane Ph.D., CEO of Transform Materials. "An important benefit of our technology is that it sequesters the carbon present in methane—a potent greenhouse gas—and prevents it from entering the atmosphere."

DSM Nutritional Products, based in Switzerland, is the leading global producer of vitamins, carotenoids, and nutritional ingredients—essential nutrients for human and animal health. By using Transform's technology, DSM gains access to essential raw materials for their manufacturing plants in an environmentally responsible way.

As an additional benefit, Transform's technology enables DSM to use biogas as a feedstock, allowing DSM to enhance its "green chemistry" profile. The clean technology makes it possible for DSM to use acetylene and hydrogen directly, ensuring effective use of equipment and simplifying the processes.

"We are pleased to offer DSM a cost-effective solution that makes their manufacturing more efficient while demonstrating their stewardship of our planet," added Dr. Soane.

About Transform Materials

Transform Materials LLC was founded in 2014 by scientist and serial entrepreneur David Soane, Ph.D. During six years of sustained R&D, the company has developed a ground-breaking technology that uses microwave-generated plasma to energize the methane in natural gas to form acetylene and hydrogen, while avoiding the legacy processes in the chemical industry that generate impurities and form greenhouse gases. Complementing its contributions to chemical manufacturing, Transform's technology also produces hydrogen in an energy-efficient way, addressing an important need in the burgeoning fuel cell industry. Transform's systems are compact and modular, thus readily scalable to match customer needs, whether for large plants or small industrial applications, integrating with existing systems and architecture to minimize adoption costs. Transform's patented technology platform initiates a green revolution in the utilization of natural gas, converting this abundant resource into acetylene and hydrogen without requiring combustion or energy-intensive electrolysis. To learn more, visit transformmaterials.com.

