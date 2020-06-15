Transform the Way You Work From Home with the Zen Work Pod from Autonomous.ai

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zen Work Pod is Autonomous' answer to the growing trend of outdoor working spaces, which were expected to dominate corporate design language in 2020. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has moved most workers from shared office spaces to their homes--up from only 7% before the start of the pandemic according to the World Economic Forum--why not enjoy the benefits of an outdoor workspace right at home?.



Enter the Zen Work Pod, which strikes a harmonious balance between quality, practicality, and affordability.



"We designed the Zen Work Pod for creatives and professionals who work at home but need a separate office space that really captures that feeling of going to work," says Long Ha, CEO of Autonomous. "Affordability is just as important to our core philosophy as quality, so we're really excited to have found a solution that meets both criteria."



For early adopters who sign up via email, Autonomous is offering an Early Bird special price starting from $5400. Included in the total price: the Zen Work Pod itself, a Kinn Chair (or an ErgoChair), a SmartDesk 2 Home Office, and complete free assembly in under 72 hours. You'll even have the first 30 days as a trial period, so you can be absolutely sure the Zen Work Pod works for you. It's a stress-free, all-inclusive solution for anyone looking to invest in a practical home office space. Subscribe now!



From as far back as 2015, "office pods" have been a growing trend, initially a niche curiosity for the wealthy that has now evolved into an increasingly attractive option for people working from home with limited resources. Autonomous creates a practical solution by leveraging their years of manufacturing experience and their vast supply chain, which affords them low-cost access to premium materials.



The Zen Work Pod's stunning minimalist design complements any outdoor setting and has the potential to transform the way you work from home. Check out the product page for detailed specifications, photos, and more information about how to sign up and join the #worksmarter movement.



