Transform Your Spring Cleaning Routine With a Refillable Cleaning System

TOLEDO, Ohio, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovators in the cleaning product space, JAWS® (Just Add Water System) is ready to help you take on your spring-cleaning. The first company to offer concentrated cleaning solution in a patented, child-resistant cartridge-base system that works with three steps:

Fill the bottle with water to the fill line Insert cartridge at the neck of the bottle Insert spray mechanism to release cleaning solution into the water

JAWS Cleaners

With a transparent bottle, you watch the magic unfold, as the cleaner is diluted, and ready to work within seconds. With 7 varieties to choose from, there is a formula intended for any hard surface in the home or office. By having their consumers reuse heavy-duty plastic spray bottles, JAWS® is aiming to help eliminate the plastic waste problem associated with single-use cleaning products.

Excited to offer his product to both consumers and small businesses alike, CEO Bruce Yacko has said his goal is to "change the way the world cleans by offering highly concentrated cleaning products that are convenient and easy to use for both commercial clients and consumers."

JAWS® cleaners are available in a variety of formulas that are EPA Safer Choice Certified. Additionally, JAWS® offers a disinfectant cleaner that is approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Joining the Canberra Corporation in 1978, JAWS® founder and CEO Bruce Yacko promoted to President and CEO in 1991. In 2002 he founded JAWS, Just Add Water System, to provide an easy, convenient way to refill and reuse spray bottles with highly effective concentrated cleaners. Today, the JAWS cleaners brand is highly regarded in many consumer and business spaces for its effective cleaning products and efforts to reduce plastic waste.

Available for sale online and at select retailers, each individual JAWS® Starter Kit comes with an empty bottle, sprayer and two cartridges, and retails for $6.99 - $7.99. Additionally, consumers may purchase a Home Cleaning Kit, (which includes starter kits for hardwood, kitchen, shower and glass cleaners, and retails for $26.99). For those looking to try all varieties of JAWS cleaning products, they also offer their ultimate cleaning kit, which including starting kits for all 7 cleaners and 10 cleaning clothes for $44.99.

About JAWS Cleaners: JAWS International, Ltd. is a technology company committed to protecting the environment with effective, non-toxic cleaning products. To that end, we created JAWS® (Just Add Water™ System) - a patented, truly ground-breaking cleaning system designed to reduce the environmental impact of packaging used in conventional spray-cleaning products by conserving the resources required to produce and ship them. In fact, we founded our company on the principle: Stop Shipping Water. It's the Right Thing to Do.

Address: 3610 N. Holland-Sylvania Road

City: Toledo

State: Ohio

Zip code: 43615

Telephone number: 866-664-JAWS (5297)

Email: [email protected]

Media: [email protected] [email protected]

