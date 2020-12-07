Transformania Shuffles Management Team to Accelerate International Launch

POTOMAC, Md., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformania, a SaaS data enrichment and personalization startup, today announced that founder and chairman, Matthew Siegal, is now the company's president and CEO while its former president and CEO, Daniel Levinson, is now president of Transformania International. The move is intended to accelerate plans to launch localized versions of the company's software in international markets in 2021.

"Launching in international markets has become a high priority for Transformania, and Danny Levinson's vast experience in building and managing successful companies in global markets makes him ideally positioned to develop and execute our international strategy," said Matthew Siegal, President and CEO of Transformania.