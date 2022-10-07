TRANSFORMATIONAL SUPPORT FROM MICHAEL AND GRACE DRUSINSKY WILL BENEFIT ADVANCED ORTHOPEDIC AND SPORTS MEDICINE CARE AT UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS

Renamed UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute recognizes couple's enduring commitment

CLEVELAND, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformational support from community leaders Michael and Grace Drusinsky will benefit advanced orthopedic and sports medicine care at University Hospitals. In recognition, the system has renamed its nationally recognized sports medicine program in their honor: UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute.

"Grace and I are both immigrants to the United States - myself from South Africa and Grace from Italy - but Cleveland is our home, in every sense of the word," said Michael Drusinsky. "Like UH, we are passionate about supporting and strengthening this community for future generations. Sports medicine is the perfect conduit for this because it benefits people of all ages and abilities. To help further UH's story of service and compassion is a privilege we never expected."

A local and national leader in the care of athletes, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute delivers world-class, comprehensive sports medicine services from peewee to pro, integrating expert care from fellowship-trained sports medicine specialists, primary care physicians, nutritionists, sleep experts and other health care professionals, to ensure the very best in health and medical care. Through direct athletic trainer and team physician coverage, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute is the first point of contact for expertise in injury prevention, recovery, safety and performance to more than 70 area high schools and colleges and provides full-team physician coverage to the Cleveland Browns, Cleveland Monsters hockey team and Cleveland Ballet.

"The field of sports medicine is so unique, because it's about more than sickness or injury," said Grace Drusinsky. "UH cares for the whole athlete, from physicals and diagnostic assessments, to injury prevention and concussion education, to nutrition and wellness programs. Treatment and rehabilitation are only a fraction of what they provide for our community."

"We applaud the Drusinskys' generosity and their vision for elevating the quality of sports medicine care, with an emphasis on optimizing performance and improving the overall well-being of every individual," said UH Chief Executive Officer Cliff A. Megerian, MD, FACS, Jane and Henry Meyer Chief Executive Officer Distinguished Chair. "With Michael and Grace's support, UH will become the preeminent leader in sports medicine care, benefitting our local community and helping to advance the standard of care nationwide."

The couple's support will also benefit the new, world-class sports medicine complex at UH Ahuja Medical Center. Opening in 2023, the premier facility will be the most advanced in the nation, offering comprehensive orthopedic care, rehabilitation and training, walk-in urgent care and on-site surgical services.

"Living a healthy and active lifestyle is a lifelong pursuit," said James E. Voos, MD, Chair, UH Department of Orthopaedic Surgery; Jack and Mary Herrick Distinguished Chair in Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine; and Head Team Physician, Cleveland Browns. "Whether it's your first steps, your first marathon or your first joint replacement, UH Drusinsky Sports Medicine Institute is your partner throughout the journey. Michael and Grace are the best advocates and allies I could hope for in bringing this vision to life."

Michael was a former UH Ahuja Medical Center board member and both he and Grace actively serve on the UH National Art Leadership Council and Rainbow Babies & Children's National Leadership Council. In 2017, they established the Michael and Grace Drusinsky Chair in Orthopaedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in gratitude for care Michael received following a devastating shoulder injury. Previously, they established the Drusinsky-Fanaroff Chair in Neonatology in 2006, in recognition of Michael's brother-in-law and internationally recognized neonatologist Avroy A. Fanaroff, MD.

