Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) Press Conference and March: "Justice And the First Amendment "

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 22, family members of Ahmaud Arbery, will join the Transformative Justice Coalition at a press conference to address recent attacks raised in court proceedings against the Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC). The press conference will precede a March sponsored by TJC and the family of Ahmaud Arbery at approximately 2:00 PM EDT. Following the press conference, the march demanding justice for Ahmaud Arbery will commence and go through the community in which Ahmaud was raised.

The Transformative Justice Coalition (TJC) sponsored 100 activists from around the nation to attend the first week of the trial of Ahmaud Arbery's accused killers. Kicking off the march with a press conference, TJC will also discuss its impressions from the first week of the murder trial and its response to the scurrilous and unfounded attacks on TJC and the First Amendment.

What: Justice at the First Amendment Who:



Diane Arbery, Matriarch of Ahmaud Arbery Family





Marcus Arbery, Father of Ahmaud Arbery





Barbara Arnwine, Esquire Founder/President/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition





Daryl D. Jones, Esquire, Board Chair/Co-Leader, Transformative Justice Coalition



When: October 22, 2021 at 2:00 pm



Where: Brunswick, GA

Founded in 2015 by Barbara Arnwine, president emeritus of the Lawyer's Committee for Civil Rights, the Transformative Justice Coalition seeks to be a catalyst for transformative institutional changes that bring about justice and equality in the United States and abroad. Learn more at tjcoalition.org.

