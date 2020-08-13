DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transformer Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component; Service; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The transformer monitoring system market was valued at US$ 1, 842.54 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2, 806.19 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.



A transformer monitoring system is an assembly of components built together to analyze and monitor several parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature, and possibly the phase angle of a ground transformer, which is vital to its functionality. The systems has inbuilt battery backup that helps prevent system failure if there is power cut. The demand for the transformer monitoring systems has increased with the increasing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of the power transformers. These systems are commonly used in chemical plants, mining industry, etc.



Additionally, the transformer monitoring systems can be used in transmission and distribution facilities. The global transformer monitoring system market experiences remarkable growth due to growing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of power transformers in the world. Mounting focus on renewable electric power generation, deployment of smart grids and smart transformers, replacement of existing old power transformers are a few other factors propelling the market growth.



The global transformer monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of component, service, and application. The system market, by component, is segmented into hardware and IT solutions. Based on service, the market is segmented into bushing monitoring, oil/gas monitoring, and others. By application, the transformer monitoring system market is segmented as distribution transformers, power transformers, and others.



The key companies profiled in the transformer monitoring system market are ABB Ltd; Eaton Corporation plc; Honeywell International Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.; Kirloskar Electric Company; KJ Dynatech Inc.; WILSON TRANSFORMER COMPANY; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; and Dynamic Rating; among others.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Transformer Monitoring System Market



In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak. It is suffering an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries. Other member states in the European Union (EU) have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders. This is anticipated to impact growth of the transformer monitoring systems market in Europe. Further, the governments in various EU countries are restricting the increments in the cost of various communication services. For instance, the Spanish government banned price increases on electronic telecom networks, as subscribers were unable to switch to another provider, and discontinued all non-progressive fixed and mobile numbering operations.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global transformer monitoring system market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global transformer monitoring system market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market - By Component

1.3.2 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market - By Service

1.3.3 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market - By Application

1.3.4 Global Transformer Monitoring System Market - By Geography



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Transformer Monitoring System Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions



5. Transformer Monitoring System Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Initiatives Toward Smart Grids

5.1.2 Rising Digitalization of Power Utilities

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Cost Barriers

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Offshore Wind Farms

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Emergence of Big Data Analytics

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Transformer Monitoring System Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Transformer Monitoring System Global Overview

6.2 Transformer Monitoring System Market -Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning- Global Market Players Ranking



7. Transformer Monitoring System Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Hardware

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Hardware: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 IT Solutions

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 IT Solutions: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Transformer Monitoring System Market Analysis - By Service

8.1 Overview

8.2 Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Service (2019 and 2027)

8.3 Bushing Monitoring

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Bushing Monitoring: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Oil/Gas Monitoring

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Oil/Gas Monitoring: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Others: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Transformer Monitoring System Market Analysis - By Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Transformer Monitoring System Market, By Application (2019 and 2027)

9.3 Distribution Transformers

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Distribution Transformers: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Power Transformers

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Power Transformers: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 Others

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Others: Transformer Monitoring System Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Transformer Monitoring System Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 North America: Transformer Monitoring System Market

10.3 Europe: Transformer Monitoring System Market

10.4 APAC: Transformer Monitoring System Market

10.5 MEA: Transformer Monitoring System Market

10.6 SAM: Transformer Monitoring System Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Transformer Monitoring System Market

11.1 North America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Asia Pacific: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 South America: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 Merger and Acquisition



13. Company Profile

13.1 ABB Ltd.

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 Eaton Corporation plc

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Honeywell International Inc.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Schneider Electric SE

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Siemens AG

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Kirloskar Electric Company

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 KJ Dynatech Inc

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 WILSON TRANSFORMER COMPANY

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments

13.11 Dynamic Ratings

13.11.1 Key Facts

13.11.2 Business Description

13.11.3 Products and Services

13.11.4 Financial Overview

13.11.5 SWOT Analysis

13.11.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Glossary of Terms



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3f3kuc

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

