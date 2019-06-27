Transforming Accountants Into Key Advisors Is A Key Focus Of New CalCPA Chair, Bob Reynolds, CPA

"The profession's core competencies – accounting, auditing and tax – are no longer adequate to keep pace with the evolving, complex needs of businesses if we hope to remain the most trusted business advisors," said Bob Reynolds, CPA, CalCPA Chair. "CPAs must transform themselves by broadening their knowledge in areas like technology and analytics, and using that knowledge to move higher up the value chain as strategic advisors to the leadership team, whether they're in public practice or industry. And they need to do it now ."

Reynolds is also focused on growing and equipping emerging accountants to lead the profession in the future.

"Mentoring today's young CPAs will have a profound, positive impact on the future of the accounting profession as those accountants become leaders," added Reynolds. "My mentors saw something in me when I was beginning my career in accounting, and I'm forever grateful for their guidance and insight that helped me to achieve great things, including becoming CalCPA Chair. I'm passionate about 'paying it forward,' and I urge other CPAs to invest your time in the future by mentoring young accounting professionals as they begin their own journeys into promising careers."

Reynolds previously served as CalCPA's first vice chair and is a partner and California practice leader at Moss Adams. He has more than 30 years of experience in California income and franchise tax dispute resolution and tax planning. Prior to joining Moss Adams, he was a senior audit manager with the California Franchise Tax Board (FTB) and specialized in performing high net worth individual audits as well as examinations of Fortune 500 companies throughout the United States.

Among those serving with Reynolds on the CalCPA board of directors are Jolene N. Fraser (first vice chair) EisnerAmper LLP, Laura L. Ross (secretary/treasurer) of EisnerAmper LLP, Lewis E. Sharpstone (past chair) of Lewis Sharpstone, CPA, Meredith A. Johnson (vice chair) of BPM LLP, Matthew Martin (vice chair) of PDM LLP, Mike A. Ray (vice chair) of California Casualty Management Co., and Joseph A. Forlenza (CalCPA Education Foundation president) of Skycity Advisors, LLC.

