Transforming Care Conference 2018

"The Transforming Care Conference is one of the largest gatherings of its kind in North America. Because it draws both patients and providers interested in LGBTQ health and HIV/AIDS it presents a unique opportunity for networking, collaboration and community building. The Institute is proud to host this event each year in partnership with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center" said Julia Applegate, MA, Director of the Equitas Health Institute.

The conference will provide a unique opportunity for professionals and community members to come together to discuss research, best practices, and practical information on family planning, wellness activities, health and safety initiatives pertaining to the LGBTQ community. TCC is sponsored by The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Ohio Health and Ohio Living and presented by Equitas Health.

Highlights of the conference include:

Sarah McBride , National Press Secretary from the Human Rights Campaign and author of Tomorrow Will Be Different: Love, Loss and the Fight for Trans Equality.

National Press Secretary from the Human Rights Campaign and author of Scott A. Schoettes , Counsel and HIV Project Director at Lambda Legal, the oldest and largest national organization dedicated to making the case for equality on behalf of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and people living with HIV, through impact litigation, education and policy work.

, Counsel and HIV Project Director at Lambda Legal, the oldest and largest national organization dedicated to making the case for equality on behalf of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, transgender people and people living with HIV, through impact litigation, education and policy work. Ken Williams , HIV Activist and Blogger behind award winning blog Ken Like Barbie .

, HIV Activist and Blogger behind award winning blog . Miriam Yeung , leader of the National Asian Pacific American Women's Forum from 2008-2016.

In 2016, TCC hosted 529 activists, academics, community members, and health & social service professionals. Last year, attendees traveled from 13 states and two Canadian provinces and its attendance continues to grow.

"We are proud to continue hosting The Transforming Care Conference on a national level for healthcare professionals and others interested in learning more about how we can reduce medical disparities in LGBTQ and HIV healthcare," says Bill Hardy, President & CEO of Equitas Health. "Culturally competent healthcare is critical to ensuring successful health outcomes."

The pre-registration deadline is Wednesday, October 10th. Registration is open for anyone to attend, visit www.transformingcareconference.com for complete conference schedule.

ABOUT THE EQUITAS HEALTH INSTITUTE

The Equitas Health Institute serves as the education, research and community engagement arm of Equitas Health; focused on reducing health disparities in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (LGBTQ) community. The Institute delivers exceptional LGBTQ culturally competent healthcare education and training, engages with LGBTQ patients, work with community-based organizations and supports LGBTQ health research efforts in the region.

For more information, visit equitashealthinstitute.com or follow on Facebook.

ABOUT EQUITAS HEALTH:

Established in 1984, Equitas Health (formerly AIDS Resource Center Ohio), is a regional not-for-profit community-based healthcare system and federally qualified community health center look-alike. Its expanded mission has made it one of the nation's largest HIV/AIDS, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer/questioning (LGBTQ) healthcare organizations. With 17 offices in 11 cities, it serves more than 67,000 individuals in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia each year through its diverse healthcare and social service delivery system focused around: primary and specialized medical care, community pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, HIV/STI prevention, advocacy, and community health initiatives.

The Equitas Health Pharmacy & Prizm magazine operate as social enterprises for Equitas Health; 100% of profits are reinvested back into the organization's programs and services.

For more information, visit www.equitashealth.com or find them on Facebook or Twitter.

