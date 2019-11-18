Transforming Hunger Into Hope: Feed the Children brings No Hunger Holidays to Kids Across the Nation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is the perfect time for giving. That's why Feed the Children launched its No Hunger Holidays campaign this month with a goal of giving hope and resources to thousands of families across the United States throughout the holiday season.

The nonprofit is working with many corporate and community partners, volunteers and donors to bring a brighter holiday to vulnerable children by providing their families with much-needed food and daily essentials.

No Hunger Holidays is a campaign designed to raise awareness to the plight of hungry kids across the U.S. while school is out for the holidays. With 1 in 7 children in the U.S. living in food-insecure households, the holidays aren't always heartwarming. When it's a struggle to put food on the table, these kids lose out on the opportunity to have a joyful holiday season.

For parents like Kim, the No Hunger Holidays campaign provides critical food and household supplies for her and her two daughters. She works hard to keep the heat on, pay the bills, and put enough food on the table to feed her family during the holidays. It's not always easy and sometimes, sacrifices have to be made.

"There are times my children will eat first and I go without a meal just to make sure they're okay," she shared. "But how long can I continue doing that?" Through Feed the Children's network of community and corporate partners, as well as all the individuals who make gifts to help struggling families, Kim and her daughters will have a happier holiday season. "I barely had food in my cabinet when Feed the Children came and knocked on my door. Now I have a cabinet full of food."

Feed the Children has planned more than 30 community events across the country with corporate and community partners to transform hunger into hope during this season of giving. At each event, families will receive a 25-pound box of food; a 15-pound box of much-needed essentials such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and personal-care items; as well as additional items like books, toys and more. The organization's efforts are being supported by generous corporate partners such as PepsiCo, Price Rite, Concord Hospitality, Fazoli's, Nature Made, Yamaha, Hain Celestial, and many others.

In addition to community events, Feed the Children is supplying hundreds of thousands of pounds of food and essentials to its community partners across the U.S. – making sure shelves at food pantries and soup kitchens are stocked to meet the incoming need. The nonprofit is also encouraging people around the world to use #ShareYourGood on social media to share the good they are doing or that they are seeing happen in their own communities. The goal is to raise awareness on the issue of childhood hunger as well as spread holiday cheer to children through the power of good.

"We believe that no child should go to bed hungry, especially during a time full of warmth, love and sharing," said Travis Arnold, Feed the Children president and CEO. "But the reality is, millions of children face this hardship every day. Thanks to our generous partners, we are able to help these families rest a little easier knowing they don't have to worry about where their next meal is coming from this holiday season."

Visit feedthechildren.org/nohungerholidays to learn how you can make a difference in the lives of families across America and #ShareYourGood during No Hunger Holidays.

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in 10 countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org for more information.

