Transforming The Lives Of The Homeless

DETROIT, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home makeovers are popular. But imagine the transformation in lives that occurs when a once homeless individual or family receives the gift of a beautifully decorated home. This becomes more than a makeover. It meets a need—helping homeless people make their homes more than just walls but spaces created for them based on their needs, desires, and special taste. It's a necessity done with care and love by the non-profit organization Humble Design.

Humble Design began in 2009 when Treger Strasberg met a family who had recently been homeless. Although the family had found a home they could afford to live in, they had no money left to make this house a true home. They couldn't furnish it and their children had to sleep on piles of blankets.

Treger says she's noticed most of the time children run past their toys and into their beds. "What does that mean? They haven't had a bed or a safe place to rest and they are excited." Over the past twelve years, Humble Designs has decorated over 2,000 homes in Chicago, Cleveland, Detroit, San Diego, and Seattle.

Recently, HD held what they call, "Welcome Home" Deco Day Reveals for families just in time for the holidays.

Delilah and her family suffered a horrible fire on Christmas Day 2020. Heartbreakingly, two of Delilah's brothers died from the fire. After getting a place to live this summer, the family was struggling to furnish it until Humble Design came along. Delilah's joy filled the hearts of all.

Bianca had been in and out of foster care from the age of three until she turned ten, when she remained in the system until she aged out. She felt unprepared, unloved, and not ready to be a mother. When she had Bailey, she decided she wanted more for her, and started working to get her GED. She would like to get her degree in Social Work to "be somebody's compass" someday and to help those aging out of foster care be more prepared for life on their own.

More About Treger Strasberg and Humble Design:

What started out as a small nonprofit in Detroit offering design services, and furnishings to those exiting homelessness, grew and expanded to five cities across the US, and led to a television show, "Welcome Home", which earned two Daytime Emmy nominations running on the CW Network in 2018-2019 and still popular on demand on the BYU TV app.

Humble Design is a nonprofit that helps families transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. The organization turns empty houses into clean, dignified, and welcoming homes — a very simple idea that can change a family's future. The organization serves families and veterans leaving shelters. Humble Design has served over 2,000 families nationally through its chapters in Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland, Seattle, and San Diego.

