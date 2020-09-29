Transit Wireless Promotes Louise Butler Golding to a Combined People and Business Operations Leadership Role

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recognizing the exponentially increasing value of human capital in driving operational performance and growth, wireless infrastructure company Transit Wireless has promoted Louise Butler Golding to Senior Vice President of People and Business Operations. Golding is based in New York City and reports directly to Melinda White, chief executive officer of Transit Wireless.

Louise Butler Golding, Senior Vice President of People and Business Operations at Transit Wireless.

"Today the most successful, world-class companies understand the critical role of their people in delivering operational outcomes," said White. "What Louise brings to her new position is an invaluable understanding of organizational effectiveness and how it drives operational effectiveness. Combining the staff function and line function under Louise's lead will help advance our growth in 5G by leveraging her value as a seasoned business executive, trusted advisor, and member of our senior leadership team."

Transit Wireless recently partnered with the MTA in New York City and AT&T to bring voice and data connections to the East River's Canarsie Tunnel, making the L Line the first under-river subway tunnel with full connectivity. "The Canarsie project – requiring so much collaboration and dedication of our people, who were working in a challenging under-river site amid the equally daunting challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic – underscored how important it is to place people at the center of what we do and what we can bring that is so invaluable to our work and partnerships," said White.

Golding's new role expands her oversight of human resources and company strategy in 5G and Data and Advertising at Transit Wireless to include leading the company's strategy around project delivery and operational effectiveness, particularly in its 5G and data offerings. As municipalities struggle with funding for much-needed infrastructure projects – a situation even more dire since the onset of COVID-19 – Transit Wireless's successful public-private partnership cost model takes the burden off the taxpayers to fund high-quality connectivity.

"Public-private partnerships are a lifeline for cities and states in the current economic climate, and we need to move in an agile and effective way to help create these partnerships," said Golding. "The way to optimize performance and productivity is with our people, and having HR work strategically with the business lines will help us expand our exceptional value to all of our partners, public and private."

In her new role, Golding will continue to oversee human resources and operational delivery for Transit Wireless, including talent management, compensation, and HR operations. She will also continue to lead the company strategy in 5G and Data and Advertising. As a business line leader, she will tap into her proven skills in change management and transformation as she focuses on building operational excellence across strategic parts of the Transit Wireless business, including project delivery.

"The way that people work is directly related to business outcomes," Golding said. "With the disruption around work and the workplace in the post-COVID world, organizations have recognized how essential their people are to business operations, and of the importance of employee engagement and development to driving scalable, sustainable growth."

Golding started her career at RBS as a private banker, where she worked for over 15 years developing her career in M&A and global transformation, from both London and New York. She has worked in several industries including telecommunications, smart IoT, broadcast and media, consulting, and education. She has a degree in business management from the University of Hull.

For more information, please contact Davia Temin or Suzanne Oaks Brownstein of Temin and Company at [email protected] or 212-588-8788.

About Transit Wireless

Transit Wireless is a leading 5G neutral host fiber infrastructure company that provides cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity to large infrastructure projects including the New York City subway system. Transit Wireless and its majority shareholder BAI Communications, finances, designs, builds, operates and maintains wireless networks to connect millions of customers each day. The Transit Wireless subway network is an award-winning public-private partnership with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and provides service to all four Tier One wireless carriers. The network was honored with the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) Award for "Best Wi-Fi Deployment to Connect the Unconnected in an Urban Environment" and the prestigious 2018 IDC "Smart Cities North America Award." Transit Wireless is a proud supporter of the MTA and Literacy Partners annual "Subway Reads" campaign and won a 2018 Honorable Mention in the MTA's Genius Transit Challenge. Find out more about Transit Wireless at transitwireless.com.

SOURCE Transit Wireless

Related Links

https://transitwireless.com

