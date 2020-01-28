Transition Networks to Display Solutions for Security Camera Networks, Secure Data Transmission and Smart Cities at BICSI Winter

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transition Networks, Inc., a leading provider of edge connectivity solutions, today announced it will showcase its wide range of solutions supporting security camera networks, secure data transmission and smart city deployments at the BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition.

The conference takes place February 9-13, 2020 at the Tampa Bay Convention Center in Tampa Bay, Florida. Transition Networks will exhibit in booth 733.

On Tuesday, February 11 at 5:15 p.m. ET, Curt Carlson, Senior Product Manager from Transition Networks will present a quick demonstration of our Device Management System (DMS) software as part of the "What's New, What's It Do?" sessions at the BICSI Theater inside the exhibit hall. DMS is a user-friendly software that is integrated into Power over Ethernet (PoE) switches. It provides easy management of all connected devices, ensuring lower management costs and less downtime.

At our booth, solutions on display include:

48 Port Managed Gigabit PoE+ Switch (SM48TAT4XA): This new high density switch is ideal for use in large-scale utility local area networks (uLAN) that need extensive connectivity for smart lighting, building automation, advanced IP cameras, and access control. The auto discovery and topology map features within the switch software help users to easily identify and manage the many connected devices in ULAN and other applications. In a single rack unit (RU), the switch provides (48) 10/100/1000 copper ports and (4) dual-speed 1G/10G SFP+ slots and features a redundant, hot swappable power supply. When equipped with dual power supplies, the switch has a total power budget of 1640 Watts, allowing up to 30 Watts of power to all 48 ports simultaneously.

This new high density switch is ideal for use in large-scale utility local area networks (uLAN) that need extensive connectivity for smart lighting, building automation, advanced IP cameras, and access control. The auto discovery and topology map features within the switch software help users to easily identify and manage the many connected devices in ULAN and other applications. In a single rack unit (RU), the switch provides (48) 10/100/1000 copper ports and (4) dual-speed 1G/10G SFP+ slots and features a redundant, hot swappable power supply. When equipped with dual power supplies, the switch has a total power budget of 1640 Watts, allowing up to 30 Watts of power to all 48 ports simultaneously. Mini Gigabit Ethernet Unidirectional Media Converters : Ideal for use in secure environments including military, government agency, or financial institution networks. These easy-to-use, low-cost media converters serve as data diodes to improve data security by limiting data flows to one direction on critical or classified network links.

: Ideal for use in secure environments including military, government agency, or financial institution networks. These easy-to-use, low-cost media converters serve as data diodes to improve data security by limiting data flows to one direction on critical or classified network links. Scorpion-USB ™ 3.0 Gigabit Ethernet Fiber Adapter: Enables laptops, tablets or other devices that do not have a fiber port to connect to a secure fiber-based Ethernet network through the USB port. The adapter is ideal for use in applications where wireless transmission is not the preferred technology due to security concerns, or where copper lacks the bandwidth, distance, and security for sharing classified files.

Enables laptops, tablets or other devices that do not have a fiber port to connect to a secure fiber-based Ethernet network through the USB port. The adapter is ideal for use in applications where wireless transmission is not the preferred technology due to security concerns, or where copper lacks the bandwidth, distance, and security for sharing classified files. Self-Enclosed Managed Hardened Gigabit Ethernet PoE++ Switch: This all-in-one device is specifically designed to deliver connectivity and power to sensors, cameras, access points and other systems located in outdoor areas throughout smart cities. The unique, ease-of-use features such as near field communications (NFC) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) simplify configuration prior to installation and allow easy access for troubleshooting devices after installation to help quickly deploy smart city networks and keep them operating for safer cities.

"Digital data security continues to be a top priority for governments, enterprises and cities," said Anita Kumar, General Manager of Transition Networks. "Transition Networks continues to evolve our offerings to deliver the power and connectivity required for secure applications and IoT devices. We are excited to be back at BICSI and look forward to sharing our diverse product portfolio with the audience."

For more information on Transition Networks solutions, visit our website.

About Transition Networks, Inc.

Transition Networks provides edge connectivity solutions to advance intelligent networks globally for enterprises, integrators, service providers, federal agencies, and the military. Addressing the demands of smart city and hybrid networks, our PoE switches and converters, adapters, and optics integrate easily into smart network applications in commercial and hardened environments. We are a U.S.-based company known for expert customer-centric service and built to last, TAA-compliant products with 30 years of experience serving customers in 70 countries, including more than two thirds of the Fortune 100 companies. Transition Networks is a Communications Systems Inc. company (NASDAQ: JCS). For more information, visit us at 10900 Red Circle Drive Minnetonka, MN 55343, call us at +1.952.996.7600, or visit our website at www.transition.com.

All trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective trademark owners.

Statements regarding the Company's anticipated performance in 2020 are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: competitive products and other factors discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Transition Networks, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.transition.com

