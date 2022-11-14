Transition Overwatch Launches Innovative Unconventional Apprenticeship

Tech Talent Training Program Transitions Military Members into Post-Military Careers, Helps Employers Close Digital Skills Gap

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Transition Overwatch announced the launch of its new Unconventional Apprenticeship Program designed to help military members transition from active-duty service into new-collar careers.

For the nearly 200,000 veterans leaving active service annually, the transition can be difficult because military skills do not always fit seamlessly into civilian careers. At the same time, 87 percent of companies face a digital skills gap. To address the challenges of both military members and employers, Transition Overwatch will initially offer the Unconventional Apprenticeship Program in Nashville, Austin, Virginia Beach, and Northwest Arkansas, with additional regional hubs across the country planned for 2023.

"For me, leaving the military was like jumping out of an airplane and leaving everything I knew behind – my team, purpose, career, and support structure," said Sean Ofeldt, Transition Overwatch Founder, CEO, and former Navy SEAL. "The goal of our Unconventional Apprenticeship is to give military members a soft landing into their post-military career. Transitioning military members are perfectly positioned to excel in a skills-based employment environment; they simply need to be equipped with the hard skills needed to accomplish the employer's mission."

Through partnerships with the U.S. Department of Labor , IBM SkillsBuild , and national and local employers ranging from MassMutual, Peterbilt, and Crunch Fitness, Transition Overwatch's first-of-its-kind holistic training solution brings together community organizations, government, and forward-thinking employers to support military transition through apprenticeships.

"We're excited to be working with Transition Overwatch to provide transitioning service members with free access to IBM SkillsBuild, helping them pursue customized learning paths and non-traditional job training for high-demand tech careers," said Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President, IBM Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG. "This collaboration is part of our commitment to providing free education on cutting-edge technologies, with a focus on underrepresented communities."

With tech-focused apprenticeships in careers like software development, data analytics, cloud administration, project management, and sales, Transition Overwatch also aims to help employers grow a diverse local talent pool with the skills required to meet today's business demands.

ABOUT TRANSITION OVERWATCH

Our mission is to serve 20,000 transitioning military members every year with the Unconventional Apprenticeship. The only end-to-end accelerated training program designed to launch military members into new-collar careers, the Unconventional Apprenticeship creates tech talent by utilizing skills-based training, stackable credentials, and holistic support. This plug-and-play talent creation solution helps high-potential transitioning military members break the college degree barrier, and employers close the digital skills gap.

