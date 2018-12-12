Transitioning Google+ Communities Made Easy with Tapatalk

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tapatalk , the leading mobile forum app and free forum-hosting platform, has announced its full-service transition support for Google+ communities amid Google's decision to shut down the service. Tapatalk's new purpose-built solutions allows users to seamlessly import their existing Google+ communities into Tapatalk's forum ecosystem of hundreds of thousands of thriving forums at no cost.

Google's decision to close down Google+ has left millions of users who have been contributing to online groups at risk of losing their vibrant communities. With a mission to support robust online engagement amidst enthusiasts and experts, Tapatalk has stepped up to ensure these communities are not only preserved, but strengthened with Tapatalk's end-to-end forum management platform. Tapatalk's scalable environment offloads the technical infrastructure orchestration so that owners and administrators can focus on what they do best -- building community and nurturing great discussions.

Tapatalk migration is straight-forward, secure and free. Moderators or owners of Google+ communities can fill out this simple form here to make a migration request or receive a free preview of what their forum will look like. Tapatalk does not require access to any of the owner or moderator's backup files, the company can migrate all content when given moderator access, or public content only as simply a member of the group. Once migrated, existing community members can sign up and login to Tapatalk using Google Sign In to verify they are existing members.

Alternatively, Google+ communities can also use Friends+Me Google+ Exporter Tool to export their data on their own and then import it to Tapatalk. For a limited time, Google + communities can get 20% off of Friends+Me's exporter tool cost by using Coupon Code tapatalk20.

Many of those who run Google+ communities have already selected Tapatalk as their groups' new home and have been delighted with the ease of transitioning, exceptional support and surprising new benefits of using Tapatalk.

Substratum Development

"Our G+ community has over 42,000 members and 142,000 posts - all migrated over to Tapatalk Groups in one weekend! Very happy with the speed and ability to retain all the posts and memberships. Thank you!"

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Discussion & Resources

"We're extremely grateful to have Tapatalk to take care of the entire transition, end-to-end. All our posts are retained and our members can simply login with the same Google account and continue the discussion!"

Ground Zero Roms

"We were thrilled to be able to migrate our Google+ community of six years to Tapatalk Groups, as it's a familiar app to many of us. We're really happy with our new forum."

"We believe in the value of online communities and are committed to ensuring members of Google+ communities can continue to engage on the topics they are passionate about," said Winter Wong, CEO of Tapatalk. "We're proud to enable this transition and support these communities with end-to-end migration services and a host of new added benefits that are proven to help online forums thrive."

About Tapatalk

Tapatalk's mobile-first app for forum owners and their members is used by over 200,000 forums in 186 countries. Those forums that have connected to Tapatalk have an aggregate registered user base of 300 million people - in the range of Twitter and Reddit. The Tapatalk mobile app enables forum owners to provide their users with a native app experience, so they can engage with the forums they love on a mobile device, and easily create content and stay engaged with push notifications. For more information, visit Tapatalk.com or follow Tapatalk on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

