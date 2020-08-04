TransitScreen launches new product to help re-onboarding process as companies return to the office

As companies around the country wrestle with balancing safety and the desire to return to normal, return-to-work planning committees are facing a major hurdle: ensuring a safe and manageable commute . Many companies have historically left this part of the workday up to employees (one of the reasons it's listed as a top reason for employee turnover), but COVID-19 has made the emerging commute management field more important than ever.

CommuteWise makes it easy for companies to communicate their full set of commute options, benefits and subsidies to its employees, particularly during initial onboarding and the upcoming wave of re-onboarding employees who have spent months working from home.

To provide employees with full door-to-door commute plans, the system takes into consideration local transit routes and fares (including commuter-friendly passes), best options for biking and walking, private employer-provided options such as carpool and vanpool, and parking options. Employees can compare cost and time, select their preferred choice, and directly enroll in pretax benefits systems such as Edenred or others.

"We designed our newest product to fill the most important gap in employee onboarding, and what we're looking at right now is the largest simultaneous onboarding process of all time," said TransitScreen CEO and cofounder Matt Caywood. "Return-to-work task forces are focused on so many considerations right now, but an elevator safety protocol won't make much difference if your employees can't get to the office. Our solution suite, starting with CommuteWise, can save immense time in communicating with employees, both during onboarding and throughout their time at the company."

Employees will also have access to a mobile application featuring real-time information about all public and private options (including shuttles, carpool, and employee parking), alerts from local transit agencies about service changes or safety protocols, and daily commute reminders. Employers can also share messages about safe commuting protocols.

With CommuteWise as its cornerstone, TransitScreen's full commute management platform makes it simple for employers to create and manage a commute program without adding extra work for staff — from automated trip planning during employee onboarding through providing real-time data to inform their daily lives.

TransitScreen's full solution suite now includes the following.





FULLY INTEGRATED ONBOARDING SOLUTION:





Direct integration with benefit providers and other vendors (Edenred, Scoop, Commute with Enterprise, etc.)

Automated commute plans for employees based on cost and time preferences

Opportunity to highlight employer commute subsidies and initiatives

Designated account manager to handle customization and updates

Real-time information about local transit availability and costs

DAILY COMMUTE TOOL FOR EMPLOYEES:

Real-time information about all public and private commuting options (trains, buses, ferries, electric scooters, private shuttles, bikeshare, ridehailing, etc.)

Direct integration with parking providers for real-time availability

Service alerts directly from transit agencies about outages or delays

Real-time employer-based messaging about building occupancy or procedure changes

Daily alerts based on personalized employee work schedules

TransitScreen is known for its lobby display software and CityMotion® mobile app, featuring real-time information about all mobility choices in corporate offices, commercial buildings, and multifamily apartment complexes. The company coordinates more than 2,000 data feeds of public transportation like subways and buses, shared transportation like scooters, bikeshare, and ridehailing services such as Uber, Lyft, and Via, and private transportation like shuttle buses and vanpool programs.

TransitScreen works with more than 1,000 customers across more than 50 cities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. To learn more about how TransitScreen can help you and your employees ensure a painless commute when you return back to the office, please visit transitscreen.com .

