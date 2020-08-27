Translational Imaging Innovations, Inc., Receives $1.5M Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research Award from US National Institutes of Health

HICKORY, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Translational Imaging Innovations (TII), Inc., a North Carolina-based company accelerating the development of diagnostic biomarkers of eye disease through its novel image management and analytics software has been awarded a $1.5M Direct-to-Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award by the National Eye Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

The Phase II award will allow TII to fully integrate LATTICE as a workflow-centric project and data management platform design for pre-clinical and clinical research. Lattice combines standard-of-care clinical exam data with images and functional test data unique to the translational research environment into a single integrated platform. Lattice manages complex and weakly structured data repositories of source images, and in combination with downstream image processing tools Sherpa and Mosaic, allows users to curate collections for analysis and keep track of complicated image processing pipelines during algorithm development and analysis of study data. The Lattice continuous ocular science workflow fills an important technology gap in the field of ophthalmic data science and biomarker development. While the number and type of imaging devices continues to grow, the tools to develop and deploy new biomarkers and clinical end points using these exquisite imaging devices has not kept pace. Dr. Andrew Browne, Clinical Assistant Professor, Ophthalmology, University of California Irvine states "Multimodal ophthalmic testing generates such large volumes of data that a coordinated management solution is critical to researchers seeking to advance vision science efficiently."

Eric Buckland, Ph.D., CEO of TII is the Principal Investigator of this project. "The vision science community deals with exceptionally large volumes of images and data in the search for better diagnostics and therapies. The need for transparent data management and reproducible analysis is universal," notes Buckland. "Our Integrated Translational Imaging™ platform is the solution that our innovators have been asking for to improve their quest for better patient outcomes."

About Translational Imaging Innovations

Translational Imaging Innovations, Inc. is a North Carolina-based software company focused on enabling researchers to transfer image-based medical breakthroughs to the eye clinic faster, with less frustration, and at a lower cost. Follow us on Twitter @tiinnovations.

