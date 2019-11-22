Translucent Concrete World Markets to 2028 - Opportunities & Challenges for Building Companies, Concrete & Cement Producers, and Resin & Optical Fibre Suppliers
Nov 22, 2019, 05:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Translucent Concrete: Emerging Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report includes:
- An overview of technological advances and market opportunities for translucent concrete
- Examination of the ongoing activities for translucent concrete in the global and regional markets
- Analysis of the global translucent concrete market by technology type, application, and region
- Information on advances in technology and products, and innovations within the industry
Translucent concrete, also known as transparent concrete or light-transmitting concrete, is achieved by adding transparent alternative materials such as optical fibres and resins into cement and aggregates. It was a new concept first introduced by Hungarian architect Aron Losonzi in 2001. Light transmission through this material not only adds artistic effects to buildings, but also provides other benefits such as energy-saving, environmental protection and ability to monitor the internal structure.
Today, translucent concrete is still not widely used in the building and construction industry due to its disadvantages such as high price and low strength. However, several important trends will reduce these disadvantages and provide strong driving forces to boost the translucent concrete market in the following decades.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Translucent Concrete: Emerging Markets
- Market Drivers and Forecast
- Opportunities in Translucent Concrete
- Opportunities and Challenges for Building Companies
- Opportunities for Concrete and Cement Producers
- Opportunities for Resin Suppliers and Optical Fibre Suppliers
Chapter 2 References
List of Tables
Table 1: Global Market for Translucent Concrete, Through 2028
Table 2: Global Market for Concrete and Building Glass, Through 2028
Table 3: Material Consumption for Precast Translucent Concrete, Through 2028
Table 4: Material Consumption for Translucent Concrete, Through 2028
Table 5: Material Consumption for Translucent Concrete, Through 2028
List of Figures
Figure 1: Global Market for Translucent Concrete, 2018-2028
