TransMedia Group Deepens Media Footprint For Leading Energy Broker, Energy Professionals, Inc.

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to energetically spread the news how effectively Energy Professionals, Inc. of Clearwater, Florida, assists organizations in reducing their energy expenditures by streamlining their networks of suppliers, energy efficiency experts and renewable energy partners.

TransMedia said its publicity will show how effectively Energy Professionals helps companies nationwide to achieve sustainable energy goals, while substantially reducing their energy costs, including the many companies who are vastly overpaying for their energy.

Through highly-professional and thorough analysis, Energy Professionals, led by Naval Academy-trained nuclear engineer Jim Mathers, enables organizations to markedly reduce their financial load by partnering with energy suppliers offering profoundly more competitive rates, said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

"Our publicity will show how Energy Professionals also works closely with organizations to limit their energy output through several green initiatives. Among them are analyzing a manufacturer's location to eliminate energy waste and non-sustainable methods hampering efficiency and replacing them with green initiatives like switching to Demand Response programs, onsite generation, LED lighting, solar and wind power options."

"The PR campaign will show how and why energy choice matters to the environment and to a company's bottom line, and why Jim Mathers sees Energy Professionals' strategy as the wave of the future," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

According to Mazzone, the benefits that TransMedia will highlight include:

Cost-savings - By analyzing the organization's energy usage and location needs, Energy Professionals highlights the areas where a company can reduce its overall energy costs.

Sustainability - Recently, Energy Professionals offered a hospital a way to save money by using 100% wind power, which would save them money and help save the earth.

Budgeting - For some of these organizations, saving $1 million a year is not vital to operations, but for many others, every penny counts.

Visibility: Energy Professionals has been in business for 20 years, saving countless companies money on their energy bills, but now it's time for the public to know about Energy Professionals and what they do.

