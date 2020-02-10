TransMedia Group Grooms Publicity for Hollywood's A-list celebrity hair stylist Donna Marie

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to promote Hollywood celebrity hair stylist Donna Marie Fischetto who is now accepting clients in South Florida.

"Our publicity will highlight how Donna Marie has achieved cult-status among silver screen elites sighted in IMDB including Diane Keaton, Julia Roberts, Elizabeth Banks, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Cynthia Nixon, Amanda Seyfried, Ewan McGregor, Emma Roberts and even Alec Baldwin," comments Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

TransMedia Group said it will publicize Donna Marie's transition from her New York City film industry base to South Florida. "TransMedia will showcase Donna Marie's many talents and high-end services that made her famous in the Hollywood celebrity circuit," adds Catherine deHaan, EVP TransMedia Group. Donna Marie's hairstyling services include blow outs, temporary hair extensions, coloring & natural highlights as style accents, haircuts, intensive treatments and updo hairstyles for gala events, photoshoots, TV appearances and wedding parties.

TransMedia Group will promote Donna Marie as a key consultant for leading luxury publications, a senior stylist for star studded events and will plan to have Donna Marie appear as a regular on popular digital channels, TV shows and society pages to promote her brand and exclusive styling services.

"We are really excited to bring Donna Marie's Hollywood flair to South Florida," comments Catherine deHaan. "Donna Marie can provide tricks of trade to the jet set crowd in South Florida," adds deHaan.

Donna Marie can cut, color and style all types of hair to suit any occasion. She works with her clients to develop a style that suits their face shape and enhances the texture of their hair. TransMedia Group will showcase how Donna Marie can style the longest, healthiest sultry hairstyle as well as women's short hairstyles that are a cut above the rest.

Celebrities are the ultimate trendsetters. Donna Marie has worked with some of the most famous Hollywood stars and is now expanding her business to include everyone who wants that perfect look for a big night out.

TransMedia Group's PR team will include a special media event, social media postings and photo opportunities at famous venues in South Florida.

Media Contact: Catherine deHaan Catherine@transmediagroup.com 561-750-9800 x2330

SOURCE TransMedia Group

