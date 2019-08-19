TransMedia Group Names Catherine deHaan Executive Vice President of Public Relations, Marketing and Video Production

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The international public relations, social media and marketing firm TransMedia Group today named Catherine deHaan Executive Vice President of PR, Marketing and Video Production.

"We're pleased to welcome Catherine deHaan to our expanding firm where her PR savvy, media contacts and high-level experience developing strategies and implementing them for top brands will be of great value to our growing roster of clients worldwide," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group.

Having recently moved from New York, deHaan's last position was PR director, project manager and producer at Havas Worldwide Advertising in New York for Paris-based Havas, a global leader in advertising, brand strategy, digital commerce and event marketing. Accounts she managed there included Novartis, Sanoff, Sage Therapeutics, Amgen, Merck, Pfizer, Intercept Pharma and Havas Red PR.

She was also Project Manager, Producer and Video Editor at 2C Media Creative where her clients were TNT, Discovery, USA Network, PBS, Nickelodeon, ABC Network, NBC Network, BET Network, Smithsonian Channel, Chevrolet, Chill's, Lowes.

Working at her own digital media company Mermaid Media, Inc., with which TransMedia will be partnering, her accounts include U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, U.S. Indian Health Service, Sony Music Entertainment, L'Oreal, Godiva, Brandstar Marketing, A&E, ITV, Conde Nast Inc, Ann Taylor, Scripps Networks, ABC News and my old network NBC.

"Catherine will be a great asset to our ever expanding international business, including the new office we opened recently in Rome, Italy," said CEO Tom Madden, who founded TransMedia in 1981 when he left NBC where he was vice president, assistant to the president, then Fred Silverman. Prior to that, Madden was head of public relations at ABC.

The author of several books, including SPIN MAN, King of the Condo, and Is there enough Brady in Trump to win the inSUPERable Bowl, Madden's weekly blog (MaddenMischief.com) circulates worldwide and his latest book, Love Boat 78 is being published by Mascot Books.

TransMedia Group serves clients worldwide from its international headquarters here in the TransMedia Building in downtown Boca Raton.

