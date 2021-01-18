TransMedia Group Said It Will Be Fun to Hype New Book 'Just a Typo' By John Bennardo, Which Satirizes America's Growing Cancel Culture

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group has signed on to promote author John Bennardo's biting look at our quick-on-the-draw cancel culture in his new book "Just a Typo: The Cancellation of Celebrity Mo Riverlake."

Bennardo's book demonstrates the absurdities of celebrity as well as the way someone's career can be soiled because of a simple typo in a tweet.

"Don't be fooled by the topic of John's last published novel – '$2 dollar bills: America's Forgotten Currency,' and the documentary he produced about the quirky currency. John is first and foremost a satirist," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

Madden knows a satirist when he sees one, as he is a satirist himself, the author of many books including "King of the Condo" in which angry residents of a Florida dwelling plot to assassinate the condo president for assessing them.

TransMedia said it will create media awareness for Bennardo's new fiction novel about a game show host who accidentally sends out an offensive tweet, turning fans, friends, and fame-seekers alike into an angry mob eager to voice their displeasure.

"Our publicity will highlight how John's latest book ridicules cancel culture and a society that is becoming more and more offended by the most innocent of transgressions."

Protagonist Mo Riverlake has spent his entire life seeking the limelight and has finally become the host of a popular quiz show. He's on top of the world until a simple typo triggers a chain of events that lands him in lockup.

"Our publicity will show how on-point this book is as it demonstrates how easily false narratives can take hold and how quickly opinions can transform into fact."

TransMedia said it will highlight favorable reviews "Just a Typo" has received, such as this one from Book Review Directory: "Irreverent and heartfelt... the story maintains a lighthearted viewpoint and a ready sense of humor all the way through."

Author Bennardo lives in South Florida with his wife and son. A cancer survivor, he was a videographer for Oprah Winfrey, a college professor, wrote and produced a feature film documentary about $2 bills, and was also a Wheel of Fortune champion, although he never got over losing the bonus game.

"Just A Typo" will be available on Amazon beginning February 2.

Media contact Dilara Tuncer 941-549-3571; [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group