TransMedia Group To Conduct Its PR Orchestra for Internationally Acclaimed Artist Assia Ahhatt's U.S. Concert Tour, 'A MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA,' Starting January 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla., Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will fire up its PR orchestra for internationally known violinist Assia Ahhatt starting with a fanfare for "A MUSIC EXTRAVAGANZA," the title of her concert tour heading to multiple cities across the U.S. beginning in January 2020.

"We plan to arrange media interviews and appearances for Assia in every city on the schedule," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone, who started her PR career in the music business in the 80's.

"We'll also share her CD's with media that include cherished songs from the 60's to the present that she'll be performing with her unique style and high energy virtuosity on her concert tour expected to turn out thousands of her fans who loved her TV show on PBS."

Besides showing highlights of Assia singing, dancing and playing her magical violin, Mazzone said publicity will feature other elements of her show, including the incredible ballet 'Freedom,' a live band, spectacular costumes and unbelievable lighting effects that will surely impress media in the entertainment industry whose reporting will open even more doors for this show."

TransMedia publicity will show why Assia Ahhatt is such an honored artist of the Ukraine, an award winner and nominee at so many European events and festivals and include her prominently in 'What's Happening in Your City' campaign listings for North Carolina, Washington DC, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Florida and various locations in California.

TransMedia said it will provide media with highlights of Assia Ahhatt's distinguished career including her being a soloist of the National Philharmonic of Ukraine and having performed in the biggest concert venues across Europe. Also on the PR program will be her recording her debut single 'If Only Tonight' in West Lake Studio in Los Angeles in 2013 earning her top Billboard chart recognition. Also in the publicity picture will be 'If Only Tonight' remix by legendary DJ Ralphi Rosario that was top hit on Billboard's National Dance Club Chart and in all night and dance clubs across the U.S and 'All- In' (2017), produced by 16-times winner Humberto Gatica, submitted for eight Grammy's awards.

TransMedia said audiences will enjoy the amazing production of these concerts plus the great talent for which Assia is internationally known.

For more information on cities and dates, visit: https://assiaahhatt.com/

Media contact, Adrienne Mazzone 561-750-9800 x2270; amazzone@transmediagroup.com.

