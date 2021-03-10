TransMedia Group to Help 'Passover Interfaith Seder' Spread Meaning of Passover and Celebrate Freedom from Oppression for All Faiths

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group to help Passover Interfaith Seder to spread awareness of how the Jewish holiday of Passover amplifies the message to celebrate freedom from oppression for all people of different faiths.

TransMedia Group said it was retained to highlight the interfaith organization's founder David Hall's passion for serving others through faith, appreciation and gratitude for all that God has delivered to people of faith. TransMedia Group will create and distribute news releases and media pitches to build broader exposure for the not-for-profit organization.

"I have great confidence that TransMedia group will be effective in spreading the all-accepting word to the interfaith community," said Hall, who is also President of the Lake Worth Interfaith Network.

TransMedia Group will oversee Passover Interfaith Seder's public relations activities to emphasize the importance of freedom from oppression and the retelling of the Exodus from Egypt. TransMedia will generate media exposure as well as inform other non-profits and businesses about Passover Interfaith Seder's sponsorship program.

The Passover Interfaith Seder will be co-produced by Temple Adath Or and sponsors include Mark Gerson, author of "How Judaism's Essential Book Reveals the Meaning of Life," The Lake Worth Interfaith Network, A+ Clutter Clearing, The Law Offices of Pamela Higer Polani, The Savvy Seniors Show, Abrahamic Reunion and Emory University Candler School of Technology.

"We are thrilled to show the world what a positive, impactful organization Passover Interfaith Network is and promote volunteerism for the greater good" said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone.

For more information on Passover Interfaith Seder, visit www.passoverinterfaithseder.org or follow them on Facebook @passoverinterfaithseder

Media Contact: Brianna Sharpe (973) 885-2022 [email protected]

SOURCE TransMedia Group

