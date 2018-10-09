TransMedia Group to Paint a Swath of Publicity On Its Widest PR Canvass For Dazzling New Client, Prolific Post-Impressionist Artist DUAIV

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolific PR firm TransMedia Group has a prolific new client, the post-impressionist artist DUAIV.

The firm that has worked with many impressive creatives from renowned sports artist LeRoy Neiman to one of India's greatest painters, MF Husain, and has produced vernissages and art exhibitions at such prominent galleries as Pierre Cardin's Evolution in Manhattan, today has a giant artist under its sprawling PR wings, DUAIV.

"Already a world-renowned artist who wields his palette knives with razor-like genius, we intend to bring his prodigious talent to even more art lovers and venues worldwide," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden.

"Our publicity will highlight how DUAIV'S modern-style paintings balanced on the edge of abstraction are steeped in the traditions of the School of Paris in which DUAIV occupies his own place with his visual poetry of form and color."

DUAIV's art extends to complete abstraction like the young Kandinsky, who saw Monet's "Haystacks" as a port of abstraction. DUAIV finds further modes of expression by building on the narratives of past masters, such as Renoir, Van Gogh, Cezanne, Picasso, Chagall, Miro and Dali, with whom DUAIV spent inspiring time earlier in his career.

"To say DUAIV is prolific is an understatement," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone. "His artistic breadth and productivity is breathtaking," she said.

His awesome studio in Fort Lauderdale is a phantasmagoria of art, from the mannequin sporting a bright red Sparco racing suit and helmet, the racing motorcycle he painted, two large, blue-suede chaises in the form of high-heeled shoes, everywhere you look, from portraits on the wall to the racecar chassis beneath a coffee table, is originality, humor and color.

In an adjacent room, his Kawasaki ninja motorcycle is encased in a clear acrylic with blue neon lighting, serving as a bar topped by the French champagne he offers his enraptured guests.

Demand for DUAIV'S talent springs from everywhere. This month he'll be in Boston performing, then down to Galveston exhibiting, next to a billionaire's home for commissioning two original works from which one can be chosen costing anywhere from $6,000 to more than $68,000 sold at auction.

"Our goal will be to make sure there is a tumult and clamor to meet him and a swath of media exposure wherever he appears," said Madden.

