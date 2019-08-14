TransMedia Group to Place South Florida Spiritualist, Astrologer and Palm Reader 'Jessica' Into Its PR Crystal Ball for Media Exposure

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group is predicting waves of publicity for its new clairvoyant client Jessica of Astrology Boutique here in Mizner Park.

"When a spiritualist as extraordinary and as gifted as Jessica sees you delivering waves of publicity for her, you'd better live up to her prediction," said TransMedia Group CEO Tom Madden.

"And that's just what we intend to do," echoed Adrienne Mazzone, the international PR firm's president. "We usually deliver what our clients expect and then some," she added.

TransMedia said its PR campaign for Jessica will focus on the unique gift she discovered she had when she was only five years old. One wintery day her scream stopped a woman from stepping out onto Fifth Avenue in Manhattan seconds before a speeding car brushed by the sidewalk that would have certainly struck and maybe killed her.

That grateful woman and her children would become lifelong friends of Jessica.

"Our publicity will focus on Jessica, now 24, being a born-again Christian, a true believer and a seventh-generation descendant with an astrological gift for predictions involving everything from taking the right paths in their love life to applying for the right job," said Madden who predicts TransMedia's PR will make her nationally famous.

Among the many successful predictions Jessica has made over her prized chunks of glistening rock crystal is one time telling a single mom who was having such financial troubles she was about to put her child up for adoption when Jessica told her to apply for a job at certain company. Six months later, she became the CEO.

"We think the media are going to love her stories and I can see TV news anchors asking her to predict their audience ratings," said Madden, a former VP of NBC in New York who once lived by the TV network's overnight ratings. "I wish back then I had a psychic."

Media contact: sanjuhi@transmediagroup.com; 561-750-9800 x2100.

