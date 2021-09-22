TransMedia Group To Represent William Hawley, Author Of Book Full Of Intimate Details About His 'Dursturbed' Ex-pal Robert Durst That's Become Hot After Durst's Murder Conviction

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group said it has signed author William Hawley whose book now is becoming a hot property after billionaire Robert Durst's recent trial and conviction on first-degree murder.

Hawley writes under the pseudonym William Steel and the book titled "Sex and the Serial Killer: My Bizarre Times with Robert Durst" written with Gary Greenberg is starting to pop in bookstores.

"Hawley is an amazing guy who wrote this book while serving an 18-year prison sentence for non-violent offences," said TransMedia CEO Tom Madden, who is himself an author with his fifth book Wordshine Man due out in November.

"Only days after his release from prison, Hawley was picked to star in a network television series now in production, but for now it's all hush-hush," said Madden, who knows a lot about television as he once was #2-ranked executive at NBC.

"Our publicity will not only show what a fascinating and talented character is Hawley, but it will reveal nefarious details and what he learned while palling around with Durst in New York City when they were both much younger and admittedly wilder," said Madden.

Hawley first met Durst when they literally ran into one another outside a fast-food joint in Manhattan in 1982, not long after the real estate scion's first wife Kathie mysteriously vanished without a trace. What began as an angry confrontation evolved into a symbiotic relationship that Hawley writes "exposed me to Durst's demented world of drug and fetish-fueled sex."

Our publicity and marketing Hawley will be direct to Hollywood as his book would make a chilling, yet fascinating film or TV series about the weird life of a man who may prove to be the wealthiest serial killer in American history," said TransMedia President Adrienne Mazzone.

"We will show how this book rips the lid off a host of shocking secrets that have never been revealed and is a quest for justice that one brave man launched under the most dangerous circumstances while he was in prison," she added.

Madden said the sought end product of this campaign will not just be just a movie or TV series, but to raise awareness of all of this villain's victims and help to hold him accountable for horrific crimes.

Media contact, Justin Baronoff 561-750-9800; [email protected].

SOURCE TransMedia Group

Related Links

www.transmediagroup.com

