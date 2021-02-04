TransMedia Group to Revitalize Publicity For Mirai Clinical's Holistic Practice

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group plans to increase public exposure for Mirai Clinical and its Japanese beauty secrets based on the holistic practice that Less is More. Mirai Clinical is the first brand in the U.S. to use Japanese Persimmon in its ingredients, which is a potent antioxidant loaded with vitamins that's traditionally been used for its purifying and deodorizing benefits.

TransMedia will craft and direct Mirai Clinical's media and public relations campaigns by helping to build its presence in the skincare arena to present their goal of achieving a lifetime of healthy and youthful skin by simplifying skin care routine. TransMedia Group will pitch Mirai Clinical to both consumer and trade-facing publications, put the company forward for industry-specific awards, in tandem with many other campaign opportunities that may arise.

"It is my pleasure to partner with TransMedia to share our company's Less is More ideals with the world," says Caitlyn Reyes, Project Manager of Mirai Clinical.

TransMedia will oversee all public relations activities as well media campaigns for the skincare beauty company. With Mirai Clinical's products ranging from, and focusing on, the body, hair, and home, they encase the idea that each product in their arsenal is designed to multi-task, so less products are needed for truly long-lasting results.

"We are looking forward to working in tandem with Mirai Clinical to exploit the purifying and deodorizing secrets in their products for users to feel fresh and confident," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "We're excited to share with the world what makes this brand so unique in terms of skincare products," she adds.

For more information on Mirai Clinical, visit https://miraiclinical.com/ and follow them @MiraiClinical on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

