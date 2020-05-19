TransMedia Group To Shine Media Spotlight on Sana Kibz: Nigerian-American Model, TV Personality & Radio Host

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will shine the media spotlight on the brilliant career of model, TV personality and radio host, Sana Kibz . The firm is slated to position the fashion guru and social media maven as a thought leader in the media landscape from TransMedia's media and networking connections.

TransMedia said it will create a strategic public relations campaign for new client Sana Kibz that will make her an even brighter star and personality on radio and television. The strategy entails Sana engaging in webinars for lifestyle expertise and beauty tips.

"I truly hope this is a match made in PR heaven! Thank you and I can't wait to get started!" said Sana Kibz. Sana is thrilled to embark on this new chapter in her career working closely with TransMedia Group's specialized techniques to further boost her popularity.

''The moment I met Sana, I wanted to kick up her influencer status to Celebrity Influencer status," said TransMedia Group President Adrienne Mazzone, who has a long history in Celebrity Entertainment PR and Casting. "Representing talent that has such an intense background from homelessness to success is always a great human interest and admirable client to have," added Mazzone.

TransMedia will create a platform to display Sana's talents in the entertainment industry having her website and social media featured in publications in the sections of lifestyle, beauty, and fashion along with creating space for her personal blogs to be best seen.

Additionally, the firm will shed light on Sana Kibz's impressive background in the entertainment industry along with her keen eye for what's hot in fashion. TransMedia is filled with excitement for upcoming opportunities and the large room for growth in ensuring Sana receives the deserving spotlight she is working towards.

For more information on Sana Kibz, follow the link to her website here and on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

