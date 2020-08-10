TransMedia Group to Spotlight Creator of 'Laws of Life' Webcast Network, her Newest Radio Show "Fired Up" and the Concept of Community Empowerment

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedia Group will shine the media spotlight on talk show host, webcast network creator and simply put, entrepreneur Blanca.

TransMedia will cater to the uniqueness of Blanca's brand by creating a strategic public relations campaign that will have Blanca's name and talents all over the news as a leading women's entrepreneur and elevate her positioning in the top regional and national press. The plan also entails inviting entrepreneurs, thought leaders and influencers on all of her webcast shows, including her Laws of Life show for which she is the Senior Host and Producer of the Laws of Life Webcast Network and her newest show, Fired Up with Blanca set to launch on True Oldies Radio Channels 95.9/106.9FM on September 2nd.

Blanca is the Founder of Laws of Life, LLC , a company dedicated to empowering and energizing individuals through media and entertainment solutions. The collaboration of the Laws of Life Webcast Network and the True Oldies Radio Station increases their collective followers to 150,000 on social platforms, radio and growing. The show will not only be broadcast on True Oldies Radio but will also be live streamed The Laws of Life's Facebook feed and True Oldies Radio Station. It's a "triplecast," if you will.

"I am grateful to have TransMedia Group and American Creative Group, LLC working as a team to assist in creating awareness of our community empowerment webcast networks at Laws of Life," said Blanca.

"We are excited to represent such a powerful voice," said Adrienne Mazzone, President of TransMedia Group. "We believe her strong personality and brilliant character will make our job a breeze!"

TransMedia will illustrate Blanca's extensive knowledge discussed on her respective shows. The firm is filled with excitement for upcoming opportunities and the room for growth in ensuring Blanca receives the deserving spotlight.

"Our publicity efforts will demonstrate Blanca's and Laws of Life Talk's ability to inform and motivate others of the unique 'laws of life' she continuously discovers and discusses," Mazzone added. "As part of our plans, we'll be introducing Blanca to prospective clients and gathering testimonials."

For more information on Blanca, follow the link to her website here and follow her on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

