Transmission & Distribution Market to Exceed US$ 300 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

Continuous focus on increasing reliability of and resilience in grids catalyzing incremental avenues for companies in transmission & distribution market; modernization of grids in developed nations open up new avenues





Collaborations between industry players catalyzing spending on renewable energy projects in various countries; North America and Europe have been lucrative markets

ALBANY, N.Y., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Investments in power transmission and distribution (T&D) systems have prospered on the back of ever-growing need for increasing the performance and stability of grids. Grid operators in the transmission & distribution market are increasingly growing their stakes in modern grid technologies notably smart grids. The authors of a TMR study on the transmission & distribution market witness vast revenue possibilities in the next few years, and projected the valuation to surpass US$ 300 Bn by the end of 2031.

Increased governments' focus on replacing an aging power infrastructure are enriching the outlook of the transmission & distribution market. Growing spending on new technologies in electric power transmission is attracting lodes of opportunities, found the analysts in the global transmission & distribution market.

Incessant efforts to connect regions across developing and emerging economies through electrical grids have catalyzed lucrative prospects in the transmission & distribution market. Extensive efforts by the governments in developed nations on making power grids more resilient have expanded the market size. Growing investments in high-voltage transmission facilities is fueling profitable avenues in the transmission & distribution market.

Key Findings of Transmission & Distribution Market Study

Rise in efforts to adopt smart grids have stemmed from the drive for making transmission and distribution (T&D) network more resilient and energy efficient. Resilient power grids are being promoted as necessary infrastructure for electrification of transportation sector, especially in developed nations. Growing number of new entrants who are offering technologically advanced products for smart grids is expanding profitable avenues in the transmission & distribution market. Furthermore, the demand for new products and technologies for ensuring smart grid security such as protection against cyberattacks has been extending the canvas for stakeholders and companies. Electrification of Rural Areas Constantly Expanding Avenue: Governments in emerging economies are relentlessly working to expand the transmission and distribution networks to cover rural areas and the areas with no electrification. The rise in power loads has thus fueled revenue streams for players in the transmission & distribution market.

Transmission & Distribution Market: Key Drivers

Increased focus of various economies on attaining energy security is a key driver for public and private investments in the transmission & distribution market. The growing investments in renewable power generation is a key step toward thus direction and demand for T&D equipment for solar and wind power enriching the market prospects.





Smart grid frameworks are attracting widespread popularity for smart cities and smart communities. Smart grid pilot projects have attracted interest of policymakers in developing regions, such as in India .

Transmission & Distribution Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America and Europe have been remarkably lucrative transmission & distribution markets and are expected to contribute substantial revenues during the forecast period.



and have been remarkably lucrative transmission & distribution markets and are expected to contribute substantial revenues during the forecast period. In North America , the increasing trend of renewable energy integration has been offering massive impetus. The country has witnessed growing number of renewable energy projects, which has spurred the modernization of grids in the North America transmission & distribution market.





, the increasing trend of renewable energy integration has been offering massive impetus. The country has witnessed growing number of renewable energy projects, which has spurred the modernization of grids in the transmission & distribution market. In Europe , Germany has emerged as a lucrative market and it held a major share in 2020.

Transmission & Distribution Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the transmission & distribution market are:

Bureau Veritas

SGS

Intertek

L&T Construction

Reliance Infrastructure Limited

STEAG GMBH

Hartek Group

Mitsubishi Electric

Bechtel Corporation

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd.

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Eltel Networks

Europower Energie B.V.

Arteche Group

Global Transmission & Distribution Market: Segmentation

Transmission & Distribution Market: Type

Equipment

Wire & Cable



Transformer



Electric Meter



Switchgear



Insulator & Capacitor



Others

Services

Testing



Field Testing



Terminations Development



Asset Health Monitoring



Others

Transmission & Distribution Market: End-user

Utility

Industrial

Residential & Commercial

Transmission & Distribution Market: Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

