Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Advantest Corp., Carl Zeiss AG and DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS likely to Emerge as Dominant Players | Technavio

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:-

Recognizing the existing business model

Focusing on agile execution of proposed and approved changes.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Key Market Participants Analysis

Advantest Corp.

The company offers a E3640 Multi Vision Metrology Scanning Electron Microscope that supports pattern measurement for photomasks and other patterned media at dimensions as small as 1Xnm.

Carl Zeiss AG

The company offers a ZEISS EM 109 /EM 900 Transmission Electron Microscope (TEM) with features such as modular rack construction, temperature stable control lenses and correcting coils, and comprehensive safety monitoring.

DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

The company offers LVEM 5 and LVEM 25 models of transmission electron microscopes that feature a combination of transmission TEM and STEM modes.

Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Transmission electron microscope market is segmented as below:

Application

Material Science



Life Science



Nanotechnology



Semiconductor



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The transmission electron microscope market is driven by an increasing focus on nanotechnology, rising demand for failure root cause analysis, and growing demand for HRTEM. In addition, other factors such as the development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes, ease of using transmission electron microscopes and their control systems, and increasing 3D analysis needs, from advanced materials to bio-samples are expected to trigger the transmission electron microscope market toward witnessing an incremental growth of $ 287.79 million during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

