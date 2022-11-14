Transmission Electron Microscope Market Size to Grow by USD 405.94 Million, Increasing Focus On Nanotechnology to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Transmission Electron Microscope Market by Application, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the transmission electron microscope market size between 2021 and 2026 is USD 405.94 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a FREE PDF Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Transmission Electron Microscope Market 2022-2026

Market Driver: The increasing focus on nanotechnology is driving the market growth. Developments in the field of nanotechnology have made transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes important. Governments and technology firms are investing significantly in developing nanotechnology due to its application across sectors such as medicine, food, electronics, biomaterials, and microfabrication. Such applications will drive the (TEM) market growth during the forecast period.

is driving the market growth. Developments in the field of nanotechnology have made transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes important. Governments and technology firms are investing significantly in developing nanotechnology due to its application across sectors such as medicine, food, electronics, biomaterials, and microfabrication. Such applications will drive the (TEM) market growth during the forecast period. Market Challenge: The high cost and heavy excise duty of transmission electron microscopes will challenge market growth. The initial investment cost for transmission electron microscopes is high. Their sale is highly dependent on government and corporate funding. Many governments levy high import duties and other taxes such as customs duty, which increases the cost price of the final product. Such charges may increase the overall cost of the products, which may limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The market has been providing vendors with ample growth opportunities through growth drivers, such as the development of new forms of transmission electron microscopes. The increasing application of transmission electron microscopes in the semiconductor research and mining sectors will also create ample growth opportunities for market vendors. However, challenges such as the increasing demand for multipurpose electron microscopes will impede the growth of the market participants. To boost the transmission electron microscope market demand, vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Market Segmentation

The transmission electron microscope market report is segmented by application (life science, material science, nanotechnology, semiconductor, and others), end-user (industries, academic institutes, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). APAC will be the leading region with 57% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea are the key countries for the transmission electron microscope market in APAC.

Transmission Electron Microscope Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.2% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 405.94 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.6 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 57% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advantest Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., AMETEK Inc., Angstrom Advanced Inc., Bruker Corp., Carl Zeiss Stiftung, Danaher Corp., DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS, Hirox Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., IXRF Inc., JEOL Ltd., NanoScience Instruments Inc., Nikon Corp., Nion Co., Olympus Corp., Oxford Instruments Plc, Roper Technologies Inc., Semilab Semiconductor Physics Laboratory Co. Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.4 Material science - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Semiconductor - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by Application

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.4 Academic institutes - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

6.6 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

11.3 Advantest Corp.

11.4 Bruker Corp.

11.5 Carl Zeiss Stiftung

11.6 DELONG INSTRUMENTS AS

11.7 Hirox Co. Ltd.

11.8 Hitachi Ltd.

11.9 JEOL Ltd.

11.10 Nikon Corp.

11.11 Nion Co.

11.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

12 Appendix

