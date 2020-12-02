Transoft Solutions Announces Daniel Shihundu as New President

RICHMOND, BC, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transoft Solutions, developers of productivity-enhancing software and services for the civil, transportation, and aviation industry, is pleased to announce the promotion of Daniel Shihundu to President of the company effective on Jan. 1, 2021.

In this key role, Mr. Shihundu will take over some of the responsibilities from current President and CEO, Milton Carrasco. These duties include overseeing the company's revenue-generating operations, developing company strategies and goals, executing mergers and acquisitions and sustaining the company's culture. Mr. Carrasco will still retain his position of CEO with Transoft Solutions.

Mr. Shihundu brings an abundance of expertise to this position with over 20 years in the engineering consulting industry in both Africa and Canada. As a registered Professional Engineer in British Columbia, Canada and South Africa, he has worked on civil and transportation projects in roles such as Project Manager, Design Lead, and Engineer of Record. Mr. Shihundu joined Transoft Solutions as a Senior Civil Engineer in June 2007 and oversaw the forming of Transoft's Product Management Team. He has held various positions at Transoft Solutions throughout the years including that of Manager, Director and Vice President, Design Business Unit in 2016.

"I am extremely excited for this new appointment and I look forward to working alongside Transoft's hardworking and dedicated leadership team and staff to continue our mission of providing the very best of engineering applications and outstanding customer service to our users," said Mr. Shihundu. "Together, we will keep moving forward with sustainable growth that benefits stakeholders and the regions in which we operate – all while staying true to our core company values, such as respect, collaboration, professionalism, and compassion."

For the past year, Mr. Shihundu has held the position of Senior Vice President of Civil & Transportation. Under his guidance and leadership, Transoft Solutions' design software has gained tremendous revenue, recognition and market growth, with products developed including stalwarts like TORUS Roundabouts, NEXUS Intersections, NEXUS DDI and most recently, AQCESSRAMP. Mr. Shihundu has also been very active in many customer-facing activities such as his involvement in Transoft's Education Program with universities, offered specialized technical advice to TRB technical subcommittees, AASHTO and State DOTs on a range of topics including design vehicle standards, vehicle turn simulation, roundabout design and sign design.

"I am delighted the position was filled from within; it illustrates the depth and breadth of talent within our global organization. I have worked closely with Daniel during his tenure at Transoft and he is an extraordinarily talented executive who has an in-depth understanding of the transportation engineering sector," said Mr. Carrasco. "He is fully committed to Transoft's culture, its people, its values and its vision. I look forward to seeing Transoft continue to evolve and grow under Daniel's leadership."

Originally from Kenya, Mr. Shihundu emigrated to Canada in 2005. He is a graduate of the University of Nairobi and holds an MBA degree from the School of Management at the University of the Free State in South Africa.

