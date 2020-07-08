Transoft Solutions Releases AQCESSRAMP for Design and Retrofitting of Curb Ramps

RICHMOND, British Columbia, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transoft Solutions Inc., developers of transportation engineering software and traffic safety analysis technology, has announced the release of AQCESSRAMP, the first-of-its-kind software for the efficient design and retrofitting of sidewalk curb ramps.

AQCESSRAMP was developed over the course of two years with the input of leading US DOTs and engineering firms. AQCESSRAMP represents a major technological leap forward for streamlining curb ramps design that are compliant with regional guidelines. Across North America, millions of curb ramps are in the process of being retrofitted to meet design standards such as the American Disability Act (ADA). The design process for these upgrades is both time-consuming and challenging. With AQCESSRAMP, designers can now accelerate these curb ramp design projects using the built-in curb ramp types, design guidelines, dynamic editing features and 3D modeling capabilities, saving them at least 60% of time and effort compared to drafting tools.

Along with being the premier software in the industry, some of the key capabilities in AQCESSRAMP includes:

Ensuring design compliance. AQCESSRAMP seamlessly integrates ADAAG and other regional guidelines (all 50 US states, FHWA and PROWAG are included) within the curb ramp design process, eliminating the need to cross reference standards and making manual adjustments.

Saving time with automated calculations. Using the selected curb ramp type and regional guidelines, AQCESSRAMP generates the ramp's slopes and elevations based on the designer's geometry, automating calculations for cross slopes, top landing, flares and more.

Receiving immediate feedback on changes. Easily modify curb ramp geometry with dynamic editing. AQCESSRAMP will immediately update all aspects of the design and notify the designer if any changes are not compliant with the selected standard.

Exploring options and customizing designs. With many types of curb ramps to choose from, including single and double ramps, designers can quickly compare alternatives to determine the best option while visualizing the results in 2D and 3D.

Daniel Shihundu, P.Eng, MBA who serves as the Senior VP, Civil and Transportation for Transoft Solutions, had this to say about the new software release, "AQCESSRAMP is the cumulation of the great relationship Transoft Solutions has with the transportation engineering community, ability to understand their design challenges and developing a custom solution that addresses a specific perennial technical problem. We have no doubts that AQCESSRAMP will revolutionize the way curb ramps are currently designed. By cutting back on the amount of trial and error in their design iterations, our customers can get to their final designs much quicker and accurately, reducing their costs in labour by at least 60% – a benefit for both the designer and their organization in these tough economic times."

About Transoft Solutions

Transoft Solutions develops innovative and highly specialized software for aviation, civil infrastructure, and transportation professionals. Since 1991, Transoft has remained focused on safety-oriented solutions that enable transportation professionals to work effectively and confidently. Our portfolio of planning, simulation, modeling, and design solutions are used in over 150 countries serving more than 50,000 customers across local and federal agencies, consulting firms, airport authorities, and ports. We take pride in providing the highest quality of customer support from our headquarters in Canada, and through our 12 offices in Sweden, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, Germany, India, Belgium, and China. For more information on Transoft's range of aviation, civil design, and traffic safety solutions, visit transoftsolutions.com.

