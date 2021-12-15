Transparency Invest Announces Cboe Global Markets is Now a Certified Transparent Company™

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Invest™, a company with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency, today announced that it has recognized Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, as a Certified Transparent Company™.

Transparency Invest awards this certification to companies that meet the highest levels of organizational transparency, measured by its 6 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). According to Transparency Invest, Certified Transparent Companies "meet the highest standards of verified transparency, accountability and trust."

"Certified Transparent Companies like Cboe prioritize culture and collaboration, while using innovation to serve the marketplace. We couldn't be more delighted to recognize Cboe's continued commitment to transparency," said Paul Pagnato, Chairman and Founder of Transparency Invest. "Providing leadership in transparency will allow Cboe to continue to positively impact their customers, partners and policymakers and uniquely define the markets of tomorrow."

In recent years, Cboe has continued to expand its global reach as it executes on its strategy to build one of the world's largest securities and derivatives networks. As Cboe broadens its operations on a global scale, it remains committed to its core values of Active Transparency, Superior Service, Competitive Spirit, Creative Collaboration and Good Citizenship, and conducting its activities with the highest standards of integrity.

"Cboe Global Markets' mission is to operate a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables all participants to define a sustainable financial future," said Ed Tilly, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cboe Global Markets. "Our guiding principles, which include active transparency, are foundational to all that we do. This certification is testament to Cboe's deep commitment to transparency and strong track record of delivering solutions that create value for all of our stakeholders."

To learn more about becoming a Certified Transparent Company™, please visit transparencyinvest.com/certified-transparent-company/.

About Transparency Invest™

Transparency Invest is a technology-based organization with a massive transformative purpose to positively impact one billion lives. We are a leader in transparency research, financial indexes and educational services, with a mission to accelerate the world's adoption of transparency. We relentlessly pursue solutions to solve even the most complex problems through transparency. Transparency Changes Everything®. For more information about Transparency Invest, please visit transparencyinvest.com.

