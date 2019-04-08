Transparency-One Named A 2019 Spend Matters Provider to Watch

The recognition highlights Transparency-One's source to store supply chain transparency solution, which enables businesses to identify, map, and analyze their end-to-end supply chains for greater supply chain integrity. Together with partner SGS, the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, the solution leverages a global network to onboard suppliers and verify data across the entire supply chain.

This marks the first year Transparency-One has been recognized as a Provider to Watch by Spend Matters.

Spend Matters routinely reviews the latest procurement technology and service offerings to help organizations make wise and effective vendor selection decisions. The 50 Providers to Watch list is the result of deep analysis and corroboration among all Spend Matters analysts and reflects the publication's unbiased, independent view of the organizations to watch.

"We are proud to be recognized by Spend Matters," said Chris Morrison, CEO of Transparency-One. "Businesses are under more pressure to assure the provenance of their supply chain while assuring product safety, sustainability and social responsibility standards are met end-to-end. With Transparency-One, companies can digitize their extended supply chain, increasing both provenance and compliance."

Procurement service providers can create a listing in Spend Matters' vendor directory, the Almanac , to be considered by the analyst team constructing next year's 50 to Watch list. It is a valuable resource for procurement practitioners seeking insider intel on procurement service providers.

Transparency-One's Spend Matters Almanac listing can be viewed here.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner. Spend Matters is owned and managed by Azul Partners, Inc.

About Transparency-One

Transparency-One enables companies to discover, analyze, and monitor all suppliers, components, and facilities in the entire supply chain. Transparency-One combines cutting-edge graph database technology, supply chain expertise, and global supplier onboarding services, in partnership with SGS, to help all supply chain stakeholders reduce business risk. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts with offices in Paris, France.

https://www.transparency-one.com

